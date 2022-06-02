UN Says Terror Groups Including Al-Qaeda Enjoy 'greater Freedom' In Afghanistan

Considering the past ties of extremist entities with the Taliban, the United Nations (UN) said in a report that terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda enjoy greater freedom in Afghanistan than at any other time in recent history. The ‘Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team’ report, published by the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday, assessed the presence of Al-Qaeda and Daesh groups in Afghanistan.

"The relationship between the Taliban and Al-Qaeda remains close, with the latter celebrating the former's success and renewing its pledge of allegiance to (Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada)," the UN report said.

"Member State assessments thus far suggest that Al-Qaeda has a safe haven under the Taliban and increased freedom of action. Ayman al-Zawahiri has issued more frequent recorded messages since August, and there is now proof of life for him as recently as February 2022," the report added.

The UNSC has also estimated an approximate presence of “180 to 400 fighters affiliated with Al-Qaeda" from countries including Bangladesh, Myanmar and Pakistan who are settled in "Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar, Nimruz, Paktika and Zabul provinces”. The report also said, "Taliban are starting to see the National Resistance Front challenge fading while recognising ISIL-K as a more long-term and serious threat”.

The experts in the report, which was circulated earlier this week, said that the terrorist-linked to both Al-Qaeda and the militant Islamic State (IS) group is advancing in Africa, especially in the Sahel. They noted that IS is still operating “as an entrenched rural insurgency” in Iraq and Syria.

Taliban forces kill four NRF members in Tagab

UNSC’s report comes in the backdrop of Taliban forces killing at least four members of the National Resistance Front (NRF) during the clearing operation in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province, stated Khaama Press. As per the report, the incident took place on Tuesday in Tagab district.

The news was also confirmed by the Taliban’s Director of Information and Culture in Badakhshan, Moizuddin Ahmadi. He also said that the Taliban’s air force had participated in the operation. The killing of four NRF fighters on Tuesday came after the NRF on Monday claimed that they have killed more than 15 Taliban fighters in Panjshir province.

Image: AP