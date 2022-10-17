UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres To Visit India From October 18-20

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to make an official visit to India from October 18 to 20, 2022, India's Ministry of External Affairs announced in a statement.

"This will be UNSG’s first visit to India, since he commenced his second term in office in January 2022," the MEA stated. Guterres had earlier visited India in 2018 from October 1- 4. His trip coincided with the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Guterres then formally inaugurated the new UN House in New Delhi and participated in the closing session of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention.

On Monday, India's MEA officially confirmed Guterres' trip to Asia. United Nations peacekeeping chief is visiting the country as it has the largest troop contribution for its missions. He will be accompanied by Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, who will later head to the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Japan for a visit. The multi-nation trip starts on Thursday and will continue until October 15, according to Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

During his India tour, the United Nations Secretary-General will start by paying tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. He will then deliver a public address at IIT Mumbai titled India @75: UN-India Partnership: Strengthening South-South Cooperation. He will also pay floral tributes at the Statue of Unity and will visit India’s first solar-powered village in Modhera, Gujarat, as well as other development projects in the area. Guterres will also visit the famous Sun Temple in Modhera.

UN Chief to join PM Modi for Mission LiFE launches

The UN chief will join Prime Minister Modi at the launch of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) booklet, logo and tagline on October 20 in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar, Kevadiya. It is to be noted that Prime Minister introduced the concept of LiFE during COP26 at Glasgow in November 2021.

At the event, India's premier appealed to the global community to transform LiFE into an international mass movement for "mindful and deliberate utilisation, instead of mindless and destructive consumption” in order to preserve the environment. Popular as India’s signature initiative at the United Nations and other international platforms, LiFE has gained traction globally for showcasing India's dedication towards climate action and the nation's achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. The much-touted initiative, internationally, reflects India’s ethos of respect for 'Mother Nature' and focuses on mobilising nearly 1 billion Indians to become pro-planet people (3P). LiFE will encourage youth to adhere to the simple environment and climate-friendly activities and day to behaviour in their daily lives. It underscores the idea of a shared commitment to protect the ecosystems.

In addition to it, India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will hold bilateral talks with UNSG on issues of global concern. The two counterparts will discuss ways to deepen India’s engagement with the UN, "including through India’s upcoming Presidency of the G20 and reformed multilateralism," the MEA said.