UN Secretary-General Slams 'deeply Damaging' Taliban Decision To Deny Education To Girls

Following the Taliban authorities' decision to suspend girls' education in Afghanistan, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also come forward expressing a "deep regret" over the announcement. Stating that it is very "damaging" for the country, on Wednesday, the secretary-general also urged the Taliban to open schools for all students without any further delay.

Adding that the denial of education violates the equal rights of women and girls to education, he further said it also jeopardises the country’s future in view of the tremendous contributions by Afghan women and girls.

The failure by Taliban authorities to reopen schools for girls above 6th grade is profoundly disappointing & damaging for Afghanistan.



I urge the de facto authorities to open schools for all students without any further delay. https://t.co/OHWeMn1iJz — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 23, 2022

"The de facto authorities’ failure to reopen schools for girls above the sixth grade, despite repeated commitments, is a profound disappointment and deeply damaging for Afghanistan", the UN Secretary-General added.

Earlier, the United Nations had also condemned the reports of the Taliban extending their indefinite ban on female students getting access above the 6th-grade at schools. Tweeting about the same, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said, "The UN in Afghanistan deplores today’s reported announcement by the Taliban that they are further extending their indefinite ban on female students above the 6th grade being permitted to return school."

Female students blocked from education in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, this came after several teenage girls from Afghanistan who were supposed to return to schools after being banned by the Islamic outfit earlier, were not allowed to enter the classrooms at the beginning of the new school year. While the mass majority of girls' secondary schools were closed in Afghanistan, universities recently reopened, albeit with new gender segregation rules.

While girls are unable to return to schools, their career path also seems to be in jeopardy now as the Taliban has banned women from most of the job sectors following which they have been blocked from accessing healthcare as well.

Notably, allowing girls into schools and other educational institutes remains one of the major demands of the international community at the time when a majority of the countries have refused to formally recognise the Taliban amid concerns over the treatment of girls and women apart from other humanitarian issues.

Image: AP