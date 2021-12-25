UN Security Council Exempts Senior Taliban Leaders From Travel Ban Till March 21

Senior Taliban leaders have been spared from the travel ban by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for a period of 90 days, i.e. from December 22, 2021, till March 21, 2022. Leading Islamic Emirate figures such as First Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai are on the list who have been exempted solely for travels essential for participation in peace and stability talks in different countries. The UNSC also stated that individual itineraries will be determined by the location of peace talks. In addition, the Committee has decided to offer a limited asset freeze exemption that will only be used to fund exempted travel.

On December 22, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1988 (2011) to extend the exemption to the travel ban imposed by Resolution 2255 paragraph 1 (b) (2015). "The exempted leaders include Abdul Ghani Baradar Abdul Ahmad Turk (TAi.024), Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai Padshah Khan (TAi.067), Zia-Ur-Rahman Madani (TAi.102), Abdul Salam Hanafi Ali Mardan Qul (TAi.027), Shahabuddin Delawar (TAi.113), Abdul Latif Mansur (TAi.007), Amir Khan Motaqi (TAi.026), Abdul-Haq Wassiq (TAi.082), Khairullah Khairkhwah (TAi.093), Nurullah Nuri (TAi.089), Fazl Mohammad Mazloom (TAi.023), Abdul Kabir Mohammad Jan (TAi.003), Din Mohammad Hanif (TAi.043) and Noor Mohammad Saqib (TAi.110), for a 90-day period beginning on 22 December 2021 and ending on 21 March 2022," read UNSC statement, as reported by ANI. According to political observers, the Taliban should take advantage of such opportunities to engage in international dialogue.

"The international community wants to work with the Taliban. This will take some time, and I believe it is an excellent opportunity for the Taliban to seize the moment and communicate with the rest of the world while also building Afghanistan, Javid Sangdel, an international relations analyst," stated as per TOLO News. Toreq Farhadi, a political analyst, stated that these sanctions have been lifted for a limited time in order to allow Taliban leaders to travel and engage in negotiations for the formation of an inclusive government. Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate applauded the UNSC decision and urged that its leaders' names be removed from UN and US blacklists.

14 members of Taliban's interim government on UNSC's terrorism blacklist

It should be mentioned here that at least 14 members of the Taliban's interim administration in Kabul, including acting Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, are on the UNSC's terrorism blacklist. A UN committee had already postponed a decision on Afghanistan and Myanmar's UN representation earlier this month. Meanwhile, the Taliban had named Suhail Shaheen, a Doha-based spokesperson, as Afghanistan's UN envoy, reported ANI.

