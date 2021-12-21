UN Security Council Extends DR Congo Peacekeeping Mission Till December 20, 2022

The United Nations Security Council has decided on Monday to renew the mandate of the Democratic Republic of the Congo's UN peacekeeping mission, the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) as well as its Force Intervention Brigade until December 20, 2022. The council has also praised the initiates of President Felix Tshisekedi in the political and human rights domains and further requested the armed groups to cease all types of violence and other destabilising activities immediately, according to a press release from the UN Security Council.

By unanimously adopting resolution 2612 under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, the Council also made the decision that MONUSCO's troop ceiling would consist of 13,500 military members, 660 military observers as well as staff officers, while 591 police officers and 1,050 formed police units. Further, it also accepted to dispatch up to 360 organised police units on a temporary basis, as long as they were replacing military troops. However, given the favourable development of the situation on the ground, the Council asked the UN Secretariat to consider further reducing MONUSCO's military presence and area of operations.

UN Council expressed concern about the increased attack on medical workers

Furthermore, the Council has also expressed concern about the increased assaults on humanitarian as well as medical workers, and serious obstructions to the access of the humanitarian assistance in DRC's east. The Council even demanded that all sides involved in the conflict should allow and enable full, secure, instant, and unhindered access of humanitarian personnel, supplies, as well as necessary items to the vulnerable section of the population.

In addition to this, the Council agreed that MONUSCO's top objectives are to contribute to the protection and safeguard of civilians as well as to support in stabilising and bolstering of State institutions. The Council also stated that key governance and security transformation in the DRC are also in the top priority. The Council also asked MONUSCO to be responsible for child protection and gender concerns as cross-cutting problems throughout its mission and oversee the implementation of the weapons prohibition as outlined in Resolution 2293. (2016), as per the press release.

Image: AP