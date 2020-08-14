UN Security Council Votes For Iran Arms Embargo Resolution Drafted By US

The United Nations Security Council started voting on a resolution drafted by the United States to extend an arms embargo on Iran which is due to expire in October. The 15-member council got a 24-hours window on August 13 to vote on the resolution and the result will reportedly be announced on August 14.

In order to get the Security Council resolution on arms embargo adopted, the US would need nine votes in favour and no vetoes from permanent members including Russia and China. The two countries have already indicated that they are not in favour of extending the embargo, which means there is a strong chance of resolution getting vetoed even if gets the required support.

The US has watered down the resolution to gather more support and limited it to just four paragraphs but is likely to fail given strong opposition from Russia and China. The draft resolution calls for a weapons ban on Iran “until the Security Council decides otherwise,” which is “essential to the maintenance of international peace and security.”

Read: Iran's President, Foreign Minister Lash Out At United States Over Arms Embargo

Read: Iran Nuclear Deal May Get Terminated As UNSC Prepares To Vote On Arms Embargo

US' threat to trigger snapback

The United States, Russia, China, Germany, Britain and France entered a deal agreeing to provide sanctions relief to Iran in lieu of preventing it from developing nuclear weapons. Later in 2018, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the deal, known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), calling it “the worst deal ever”.

The Iran nuclear deal was enshrined in a UN Security Council resolution will still names the United States as a participant and the Trump administration is arguing on the technicality that Washington could still trigger a snapback. Russian Foreign Minister Sergio Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi had written to the Security Council and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, arguing that Washington has no locus standi for triggering the snapback.

Wang wrote to the council saying the US is no longer a participant to the JCPOA after walking away from it and has no right to demand the Security Council invoke a snapback. In a letter to the 15-member council, Lavrov said that the US was being “ridiculous and irresponsible” and cited a 1971 International Court of Justice opinion to make the case for Iran.

Read: Six Gulf Arab Countries Back Extension Of UN Arms Embargo On Iran

Read: Iran Accused Of Proliferating Weapons, GCC Urges UNSC To Extend Arms Embargo

(Image: AP)