UN Seeks Additional Resources For Development Projects In Afghan To Help Vulnerable People

Amid the humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan, the United Nations (UN) has intended to expand its Afghan-centric projects. According to TOLOnews, the UN is requesting $4.5 billion in financial assistance which will support the disadvantaged populations throughout the world in 2022, along with special attention on Afghanistan-focused projects addressing the nation's diverse needs and crisis situations.

Martin Griffiths, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator stated, “We never left Afghanistan and we are there now with a projected program for 2022 three times the size of the program for 2021 because of the various needs and circumstances that you know so well.” He went on to say that in Afghanistan, the lack of funds is a serious hindrance to service delivery. OCHA chief further expects that the UN would be able to have it up and running by the end of this month, TOLOnews reported.

Afghan humanitarian crisis

After the Taliban gained control of Kabul on August 15, Afghanistan has plunged into a huge humanitarian crisis. As per Amnesty International, a combination of foreign assistance suspension, asset freezing of the Afghan government, and worldwide restrictions on the Taliban has driven the country into a full-fledged economic disaster. According to media sources, foreign organizations like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suspended payments to Afghanistan when the Taliban took power, aggravating the country's humanitarian and security problems.

Indicating the situation, a university professor explained that as the Taliban has strained ties with the United Nations, the UN is worried about the fact that whether they should send the help and requests directly to the neediest individuals, ANI reported. While on the other hand, Inamullah Samangani, the Taliban's deputy spokesperson, stated by addressing Afghanistan's economic problems, that to administer the humanitarian relief, the Taliban has organised a committee. The group, which is part of the Economy Ministry, will work together to distribute relief to the most disadvantaged individuals, as per TOLOnews.

Furthermore, earlier this week, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has delivered humanitarian aid to approximately 3 million Afghans. According to Khaama Press, the majority of the charity was food delivered to needy and disadvantaged households. Linda Tom, a spokesperson for OCHA revealed that UN agencies and their partner organisations have delivered food, medical treatment, and other essential services to millions of people in the war-torn nation.

(Image: AP/ Representative Image)