UN Set For Vote On Replacing Russia In Human Rights Council On May 11

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly on May 11 will vote on a country to replace Russia on the world organization’s leading human rights body after Moscow was suspended over allegations of horrific rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine. UNGA spokesperson Paulina Kubiak said on Thursday that the Czech Republic was the only candidate for the seat in the Human Rights Council which has 47 members.

It is to note here that the seats in the Geneva-based council are divided among the regional groups. So, Russia’s replacement after its removal earlier this month has to come from an East European Country. After General Assembly suspended Russia, the country’s deputy ambassador Gennady Kuzmin told the UN members that Russia withdrew from the Human Rights Council, even before the vote took place. Human Rights Council spokesperson Rolando Gomez noted that Russia preserved the status of being an observer at the body, by withdrawing.

Russia announced a “special” military operation in Ukraine on February 24 and since then, the West has accused Moscow of committing “genocide” in the former Soviet Union nation. In the wake of the grim developments taking place in Europe, Russia has been removed from several UN bodies including the executive boards of UN Women and UNICEF, the Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations and the Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues. Just this week, Russia was also suspended from the World Tourism Organization.

UN chief avers war will continue until 'Russia decides to end it'

Meanwhile, the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, who met Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov before travelling to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, told CNN on Wednesday that the ongoing war will continue until "Russia decides to end it". In the interview, the UN chief said, "The war will not end with meetings...The war will end when the Russian Federation decides to end it and when there is – after a ceasefire – a possibility of a serious political agreement. We can have all the meetings but that is not what will end the war."

