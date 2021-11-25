UN Shipping Summit Slammed For ‘dangerous’ Delay To Tackle Climate Crisis

A decision taken at the UN shipping summit not to revise emissions reduction strategy until the spring of 2023 has been criticised as “dangerous” by environmental campaigners. According to The Guardian, at the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) meeting, convened by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), the member states spoke of the “urgency” of all sectors to accelerate their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in light of the Glasgow climate pact earlier this month. The committee recognised the need to strengthen the ambition of the IMO’s current strategy to cut global greenhouse emissions from shipping in half by 2050.

The meeting chair, Hideaki Saito, also said that the committee could agree to invite interested member states and international organisations to submit concrete proposals for a revised strategy to next year’s summit, for considerations, but to MEPC in 2023, for adoption. However, this decision to wait until 2023 to adopt a yet to be revised strategy has been described as “minuscule progress” by environmentalists. Lucy Gilliam, shipping policy officer at Seas At Risk, said that this is “not enough” as the world only has 10 years to bring emissions down and there is a need to halve emissions by 2030.

As per the media outlet, Gilliam said that the plan to spend two years thinking about revising a strategy is an “incredibly tiny step” in response to the climate crisis. “We are not in climate denial but we are in climate delay and that is dangerous,” she added. During the summit, John Maggs, the president of the Clean Shipping Coalition, also told delegates that sticking to the Paris target of 1.5C required “deep cuts in emissions right now” and to delay this meant “losing the effect of two years of ambition”.

Tighter emissions reductions

Meanwhile, it is to mention that several UN member states are already committed to tighter emissions reductions in their shipping sectors. At COP26 in Glasgow, a coalition of countries including the UK, US, France, Germany, Panama and the Marshall Islands, signed a declaration committing to “strengthen global efforts” to reach net-zero on shipping emissions by 2050. Others, including the EU27, Georgia, South Korea, the Bahamas and Norway supported the targets but not the 2050 resolution.

However, it is also imperative to note that several EU nations that endorsed the zero-emissions shipping declaration at COP26 failed to support the IMO resolution to make that a goal. Several other nations also spoke against the 2050 resolution and the 2050 zero-emission target, including Brazil, China, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

