UN Slams Human Rights Violations In Iran Amid Anti-Hijab Protests; Asks Authorities To Act

The brutal crackdown on the anti-hijab protests by the Iran administration has attracted criticism from all over the world. According to a Human Rights Group in Iran, at least 378 people including 58 children have been killed in anti-hijab protests. Amidst all the chaos, the United Nations has denounced the Islamic Republic over its aggressive crackdown on anti-hijab protests.

According to Iran International, a spokesperson for the UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk said, “We urge your authorities to address the people's demands for equality, dignity, and rights instead of using unnecessary or disproportionate force to suppress the protests.” The statement came at a Geneva press briefing on November 22, Tuesday. On Tuesday, Iran International reported that the UN Human Rights Chief claims that the rising number of deaths including those of children underlines a “critical situation in the country.”

UN’s top rights body plans to hold urgent meeting

For the last two months, Iran has been gripped by a nationwide anti-government protest after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini passed away while in police custody. Amini was detained by Iran’s moral police after it was alleged that she didn’t adhere to the hijab mandate. The anti-hijab protest transformed into an anti-government protest with protesters criticising the Iranian administration. The violent crackdown on the protest by the Iranian forces made the whole protest turn violent.

According to Iran International, the United Nations’s top rights body will hold an urgent meeting this week. The meeting will be held with the aim to consider launching of an international probe into the whole matter. Iran International reported that the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is all set to host a special session on November 24 over the “deteriorating human rights situation". This comes after both Germany and Iceland urged the organisation to address the issue. Maintaining a strong stance on the issue, several EU states have imposed sanctions on Iran over their aggressive treatment of protesters.

Earlier this week, UNICEF condemned the death of children in Iran, who lost their lives in the protest. “In Iran, UNICEF remains deeply concerned by reports of children being killed, injured, and detained," the statement read. Referring to the death of a young boy named Kian Pirfalak, who was killed on November 16 in the Izeh protest, the UNICEF added, “This is terrifying and must stop.”

Image: AP