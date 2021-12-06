UN Slams 'politically-motivated' Sentencing Of Myanmar's Ousted Leader Aung San Suu Kyi

The United Nations (UN) human rights chief has lambasted the Myanmar junta for jailing ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for four years over incitement and violation of COVID-19 protocols. While the sentence has now been reduced to half, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet “deplored” the conviction by a “military-controlled court” and also called for the release of Nobel laureate. Bachelet’s remarks came after it was revealed that Suu Kyi along with Myanmar president Win Myint was jailed after they were put under house arrest following the 1 February coup.

In a statement, Bachelet said, “The conviction of the State Counsellor following a sham trial in secretive proceedings before a military-controlled court is nothing but politically-motivated…It is not only about arbitrary denial of her freedom – it closes yet another door to political dialogue.”

Further, the UN Human rights Office also noted that Suu Kyi still faces charges of corruption and electoral fraud. Noting the grim developments in Southeast Asian countries, Bachelet criticised the country’s junta by saying, “The military is attempting to instrumentalize the courts to remove all political opposition…But these cases cannot provide a legal veneer to the illegitimacy of the coup and military rule."

“This verdict against Aung San Suu Kyi will only deepen rejection of the coup,” the High Commissioner added. “It will harden positions when what is needed is dialogue and a peaceful, political settlement of this crisis.”

Bachelet also slammed the “vicious, utterly reprehensible” attack which was reported in Myanmar on Sunday in the country’s Kyimyindaing Township in Yangon where the security forces used a truck to ram into unarmed protesters before firing upon the group with live ammunition.

UK slammed junta over Suu Kyi’s jailing

Earlier, UK slammed Myanmar’s military for sentencing the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for four years over charges of incitement against the army and violating COVID-19 restrictions. British foreign secretary Lizz Truss said in a statement on Monday that Suu Kyi’s sentencing is “another appalling attempt” by the junta to “stifle opposition” and to also “suppress freedom and democracy”. Truss said that the UK calls on the military regime in Southeast Asian countries to release the political prisoners and “allow return to democracy”.

UK Foreign Secretary said, “The sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi is another appalling attempt by Myanmar’s military regime to stifle opposition and suppress freedom and democracy.”

“The United Kingdom calls on the regime to release political prisoners, engage in dialogue and allow a return to democracy. The arbitrary detention of elected politicians only risks further unrest,” she added.

(IMAGE: AP)