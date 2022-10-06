UN Sought India's Intervention To Defuse Zaporizhzhia NPP Crisis, Says EAM Jaishankar

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while on his first visit to New Zealand, termed the raging conflict between Russia and Ukraine as "still hot" and recalled that India was requested to convince the Russians on the issue regarding the safety of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The development came when the belligerents increased their fighting near the nuclear facility.

Addressing the business community in Auckland, Jaishankar said, "When I was in the United Nations, the big concern at that time was the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant because there was some fighting going on very proximate to it."

Reiterating that the United Nations among other countries had sought India’s diplomatic intervention to cease Russia from continuing its military activities in the proximity of Europe’s largest nuclear powerplant in Zaporizhzhia, EAM Jaishankar stated, “There was a request to us to press the Russians on that issue which we did. There have been other concerns at various points of time, either different countries have raised with us or the UN has raised with us. I think at this time whatever we can do, we will be willing to do.”

India helped in Black Sea Grain initiative

The External Affairs Minister (EAM) further said India may have had an impact on the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative that was worked out between Ukraine and Russia in August.

Elaborating further, the EAM Stated, “Some months ago, when there was this initiative to get the grain out through the Black Sea. The UN, which was leading the effort, was interested in our weighing in with the Russians. I have my own reasons to think, to know that somewhere, that our speaking to them had some impact and it did come back to us."

Jaishankar warns the conflict is “still hot”

EAM of India S Jaishankar termed the conflict between Russia and Ukraine "still hot". Dr S Jaishankar further revealed that he doesn't see countries that would disregard India's position establishing that people would view it from their point of immediate interest, their insecurities and their historical experiences.

"At this point of time, conflict is still hot, passions are still high. It's not easy for people to readily listen to voices of reason,” stated Dr S Jaishankar while adding “if we voice our views, I don't think countries would disregard that.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the takeover of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, as the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA warned that the power supply to the site was "extremely fragile".