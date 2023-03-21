UN Sounds Warning On Climate Change, Says 'Humanity On Thin Ice And That Ice Is Melting'

UN Secretary General António Guterres, speaking at the launch of Synthesis Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, said, "Humanity is on thin ice — and that ice is melting fast".

"As today’s report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) details, humans are responsible for virtually all global heating over the last 200 years. The rate of temperature rise in the last half century is the highest in 2,000 years. Concentrations of carbon dioxide are at their highest in at least 2 million years. The climate time-bomb is ticking," he added.

He claimed that the IPCC report can help humanity defuse the time bomb and said that the world needs climate action on all fronts. In his speech, the UN Secretary General addressed the G20 group of nations.

"This is the moment for all G20 members to come together in a joint effort, pooling their resources and scientific capacities as well as their proven and affordable technologies through the public and private sectors to make carbon neutrality a reality by 2050," he said. It is unclear if G20 members will sacrifice the energy needs of their people, to attain the goal of carbon neutrality.

What is climate change?

Climate change refers to long-term changes in the Earth's climate, particularly changes in temperature and precipitation patterns, that have been observed over the past century or more. Climate change is primarily caused by human activities, particularly the burning of fossil fuels (such as coal, oil, and natural gas) for energy production and transportation.

The burning of fossil fuels releases large amounts of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. These gases trap heat from the sun and cause the Earth's temperature to rise, leading to a wide range of impacts on the planet's natural systems and human societies.

Some of the impacts of climate change include:

Rising sea levels: As global temperatures rise, the polar ice caps are melting and causing sea levels to rise. This poses a threat to low-lying coastal regions and islands, as well as to infrastructure such as ports and airports.

Extreme weather events: Climate change is leading to more frequent and intense heatwaves, droughts, hurricanes, and other extreme weather events, which can cause devastating impacts on communities and ecosystems.

Changes in precipitation patterns: Climate change is leading to changes in precipitation patterns, with some areas experiencing more frequent and intense rainfall, while others experience more frequent and severe droughts.

Impacts on ecosystems: Climate change is leading to changes in ecosystems, including shifts in the ranges and behavior of plant and animal species, changes in the timing of seasonal events (such as migration and breeding), and changes in the functioning of ecosystems.

Impacts on human societies: Climate change poses a threat to human societies through its impacts on food and water security, infrastructure, health, and economic development.