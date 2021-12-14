UN Special Envoy Avers Return Of Syrian Refugees To Homeland A 'priority' At Geneva Talks

The United Nations special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen stated on December 13, Monday that the UN is currently working to find acceptable measures to enable Syrian refugees to go back to their native land, according to a statement from the presidency of Lebanon. During a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace, Pedersen said, “This is a priority for the UN during the deliberations taking place in Geneva, in which Lebanon was invited to participate," as per Xinhua.

Despite Lebanon's severe economic situation, Pederson stated that the Lebanese government has provided care and compassion to the displaced Syrians and highlighted the gratitude of the UN and the global community for this. Meanwhile, as per Xinhua, Aoun told the special envoy that the global community must undertake its duties by ensuring the repatriation of displaced Syrians to their nation rather than staying in Lebanon and depending on international aid agencies for financial assistance.

Furthermore, Aoun also provided Pederson an outline of Lebanon's tough economic as well as poor living circumstances, which were made worse by the presence of a large number of Syrian refugees on Lebanese soil. In addition to this, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Lebanon has recorded more than one million Syrian refugees, whereas the Lebanese government estimates the total number of Syrians in the nation at 1.5 million.

9 of 10 Syrian refugees have been living in severe poverty in Lebanon

Meanwhile, earlier on September 29, the United Nations had warned that more than one million Syrian refugees in Lebanon are facing worsening conditions, in which nine out of ten individuals have been living in severe poverty. According to the Associated Press, one out of every four individuals in Lebanon is a refugee. Child marriage, as well as labour, are on the rise among Syrians, and many more have been facing eviction.

The UNHCR, the World Food Program (WFP), and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) had collaborated to produce a yearly report on the living circumstances of Syrians in Lebanon. The UN agencies stated in a statement that the expense of basic food products has increased by more than seven times since the economic crisis in Lebanon began in late 2019, as per media reports.

