UN Special Representative Meets Afghan Female Activists To Discuss Womens' Rights

Expressing displeasure over the Taliban-led government's decision to bar women from political and social lives, the top UN Special Representative in Afghanistan appealed to the all-men government to ensure basic rights for women. The UN envoy also urged the Taliban government to allow the women to resume their studies and appealed to them to let the women return to their workplaces. Notably, the meeting was arranged in the national capital, Kabul, nearly two months after the extremist organisation ousted the democratically elected government and formed an interim government. The meeting was also attended by top Afghan female activists.

The Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Mette Knudsen, also expressed grave concern that Afghanistan's financial crisis is likely to deepen if basic human rights are not protected. "UNAMA Dep-Head Mette Knudsen met in Kabul today with women activists. Afghanistan's economic crisis is likely to deepen if basic human rights aren't protected. Women must be able to return to workplaces and girls to school. Action needed to protect rights of all Afghans," the mission said on the micro-blogging site.

Ground reality narrates a different tale

It is pertinent to mention that United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday also expressed grave concern over a rise in child rights violations. Taking note of it, the UN official also appealed to the interim Afghan government to pay respect for the children living in the conflict region. The UN officials noted that there were a lot of differences between the Taliban's announcement and claims, and the ground reality since they took over the country. Despite several announcements of inclusive development in the forming of the government, the Taliban are not allowing women to work with men in their workplaces.

Notably, Earlier in September, a Taliban leader, during an interview with an Afghan national TV, termed the women who had worked with men as "prostitutes". The terrorist group also introduced an antiquated version of modesty for all women (including young girls), where it has banned sports and other cultural activities for women. Apart from barring from basic rights, violence against rights activists and seeing huge protests are a common occurrence post Taliban's takeover of the war-torn nation.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI