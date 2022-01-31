UN Stands In Solidarity With Myanmar People & For Return To Inclusive, Democratic Society

Extending "solidarity" with the people of Myanmar as the nation approaches the one-year anniversary of the military coup that resulted in the imprisonment of Aung San Suu Kyi and and the dissolution of her civilian government, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres urged for the return of an inclusive and democratic society in Naypyidaw. As per a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Guterres addressed many crises that have emerged due to ruling military junta, including increased brutality and poverty, human rights breaches, as well as disregard for deteriorating humanitarian situations.

Last year on February 1, the Burmese military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's and President Win Myint's democratically elected administration, declaring martial rule and detaining democratic politicians while violently repressing street rallies against the coup and establishment of martial law.

People across Myanmar & its regional implications require an urgent response

In the statement, the UN chief further stressed that "the multiple vulnerabilities of all people across Myanmar and its regional implications require an urgent response". Moreover, humanitarian assistance to those in need is "critically important" for the UN and its allies to keep delivering on the ground. Human rights and basic freedoms must be respected by armed forces and all parties involved in the unrest. Citizens want to see tangible outcomes, as per the UN report.

Meanwhile, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet alerted the UN last Friday that approximately 12,000 people have been arbitrarily detained in Myanmar for expressing their opposition, of whom nearly 9,000 are still in custody, and at least 290 have lost their lives in detention, many of whom are likely tortured.

According to the UN report, armed conflicts and intensity across the country have increased in number. Bachelet stated that an "urgent, renewed effort" has been needed to restore human rights and democracy, as well as ensuring that offenders of chronic human rights breaches and atrocities were to be held accountable.

Noeleen Heyzer, the Secretary-General's Special Envoy, has been actively engaging with all parties in favour of a Myanmar-led process, according to the UN statement. Indicating the active engagement of Heyer, Guterres noted that she would continue to mobilise rapid action, particularly via stronger collaboration between "the UN and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)."

(Image: AP)