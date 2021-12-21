UN Strongly Condemns Murder Of WFP Aid Worker In South Sudan; Urges Govt To Protect Assets

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, Matthew Hollingworth, on Monday, "strongly condemned" the killing of a World Food Programme (WFP) aid worker, saying that the attack was "deliberate". In a statement released by the UN Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Hollingworth also demanded the Sudanese authorities to "make every effort to bring perpetrators to justice" while ensuring that the communities are protected along.

Noting the threat looming over the UN-contracted assistance providers in the war-torn nation, he also urged the South Sudan government to protect "humanitarian personnel and assets across the country."

"In a week when many families prepare for celebrations and festivities, teams of aid workers across the country do everything in the power to support vulnerable people in need," the top UN official in South Sudan said in his statement.

"An incident of this nature against clearly defined civilians, against humanitarians and humanitarian assets is unacceptable. One humanitarian aid worker was murdered during this incident, and another injured. I extend my sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of this colleague who was killed. These vehicles were clearly marked. I must accept that this was a targeted attack and a violation of International Humanitarian Law. This behaviour must stop,” Hollingworth added.

Armed men ambush convoy delivering humanitarian aid

Hollingworth's assertions come after a troop of armed men ambushed a convoy of five amphibious vehicles between Tindiir and Duk Padiet in Jonglei State on December 19, leaving one dead and several others injured. The perpetrators "sprayed bullets" on the team that was returning from Tindiir after delivering critical life-saving food assistance for flood-affected victims.

As per Hollingsworth's statement, the specialised vehicles were "clearly marked" for them to be spotted apart from rebel transports, hence leaving no room for misinterpretation.

"Given that all of greater Jonglei has suffered from flooding these past three years, it is entirely irrational that perpetrators that come from this region, whose families would have benefited from their deliveries in the recent past, attacked these brave aid workers delivering humanitarian assistance to vulnerable communities. These senseless acts of violence compromise our ability to continue assisting people in remote and difficult to reach flooded areas," Hollingworth stated.

It is pertinent to mention that the said attack comes a month after attackers in South Sudan assaulted and raped an NGO staff and killed another aid worker in October, leading to calls for radical reform in the impoverished nation.

In July, a clash between South Sudanese President Salva Kiir's govt. forces and loyalists of Riek Machar pushed aid workers into "lockdown" behind barbed wires and locked gates, The Guardian had reported.

As per OCHA, reports of such armed attacks have increased from March 2021, especially on humanitarian aid workers across the country. Since then, at least 5 UN-contracted aid workers have been killed, raising serious security concerns.

(Image: @MFJHollingworth/Twitter/AP)