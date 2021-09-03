UN Subcommittee On Prevention Of Torture Urges Taliban To Stop Inhuman Treatment Of People

As the Taliban rule began to take place in Afghanistan, the United Nations Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) urged Taliban-led authorities of the country to uphold "the international obligations of the State". Noting that Kabul has now entered into "a very challenging new chapter of power transition", the UN experts raised concern over the situation of people in the war-torn country. The UN on Wednesday had asked both the fighting Northern Alliance resistance and Taliban to “cease hostilities and abide by humanitarian law.”

SPT urges authorities to stop torture of citizens in Afghanistan

The situation in Afghanistan has been on the decline ever since the Taliban seized control of Kabul in August. Tuesday marked the complete withdrawal of US troops from the country, causing the Taliban to run a free rule in the region. Experts serving on the UN human rights treaty body expressed concern over Afghanistan and its people as many are currently being held by the Taliban in prisons, police stations and other detention facilities as well as psychiatric and social welfare institutions. Following reports of torture coming out from the country, the UN has now asked the Taliban to avoid the same.

The UN noted that torture and other inhuman and degrading treatment cannot be justified in any situation, be it a state of war or public emergency. The organisation noted that the Afghan authorities must protect its people against torture and ill-treatment, "regardless of their ethnic background, religious belief, or political affiliation", the SPT said.

The UN also shed light on efforts put forth by the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission and its National Preventive Mechanism (NPM), a national and independent body set up to protect and promote human rights. "We call upon the Afghan authorities to ensure the safety and security of all members and staff of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission and its NPM,” the statement continued. “They are entitled to protection from any reprisals and to be able to continue their preventive work, with the support of the authorities in implementing the objectives of the Convention against Torture and its Protocol," the SPT added. The subcommittee upheld its availability to cooperate with the efforts of the authorities in preventing torture and ill-treatment.

WFP to step up efforts in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric informed that the UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) operated by the World Food Programme (WFP) is resuming its flight services and thus assisting 160 humanitarian organizations to resume their efforts in the region. As of now, three support flights have already taken place to Mazar-i-Sharif since 29 August to enable the life-saving activities. According to the WFP, efforts to further increase the area covered is now underway. In addition, transportation of non-food items, such as medical and other emergency supplies is being established.

