UN Condemns Attacks On Afghan Health Workers And Facilities Amid Pandemic

A new report published on June 21 by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) says that in the first two months of the coronavirus pandemic the country recorded fifteen attacks on healthcare facilities. The study records attacks on health workers and health facilities from March 11, when the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared coronavirus a pandemic to May 23, when the Taliban and the Afghan government agreed to a three-day ceasefire. The attacks that undermined healthcare operations were carried out by both the Taliban and the Afghan government, the report said.

"At a time when an urgent humanitarian response was required to protect every life in Afghanistan, both the Taliban and Afghan national security forces carried out deliberate acts of violence that undermined healthcare operations. There is no excuse for such actions; the safety and well-being of the civilian population must be a priority," said Deborah Lyons, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of UNAMA.

UN in #Afghanistan gravely concerned by recent deliberate attacks on healthcare personnel and facilities, especially in the context of the #COVID19 pandemic. Read more: https://t.co/FczYFcuqAw. pic.twitter.com/aagFkd7SZC — UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) June 21, 2020

The report reveals that 12 of the attacks were deliberate, while the remainder involved incidental harm. As per the report, eight of the twelve attacks were carried out by the Taliban, of which two attacks were incidental. The Taliban also attacked a pharmacy on April 21 with a remote-controlled improvised explosive device that injured eight men, including a teenage boy and a doctor. The Taliban also abducted 23 healthcare professionals during the reported period.

Meanwhile, Afghan national forces were responsible for three targeted attacks, while one instance of incidental harm occurred in the context of clashes between the warring sides. The most horrifying attack that killed at least 24 people in a maternity ward at a hospital in Kabul on May 12 is still unattributed, according to media reports. UNAMA has condemned all attacks against healthcare and called on the parties to the conflict to adhere to the UN Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire during the pandemic.

(Image Credit: AP)