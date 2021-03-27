UN Thanks 'steadfast Supporter' India For COVID Vaccine Doses; Hails 'effective Roll-out'

Top United Nations (UN) officials, on March 26, expressed gratitude to India for its gift of 200,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine, saying the jabs would help the soldiers save lives, in a safer way. Jean Pierre Lacroix, under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations asserted that effective vaccine rollout to all peacekeepers was an absolute priority for the UN. Thanking the Indian administration, the top official stated that vaccines would help the soldiers to continue their life-saving work, in a more protected manner.

"An effective roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine to all peacekeepers is a key priority for the United Nations in order to protect our personnel and their capacity to continue their crucial work, help protect vulnerable communities and deliver on their mandates," Lacroix said. "India is a longstanding and steadfast supporter of Peacekeeping and I want to thank the Government and people of India, who have generously donated COVID-19 vaccines to benefit our peacekeeping personnel and enable them to continue their life-saving work in a safe manner," he further added.

His gratitude was echoed with Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support Atul Khare who said that the donation would allow the peacekeepers to remain healthy and deliver in some “most difficult environment” without relying on COVAX efforts or “already stretched national health systems.” Furthermore, he added that "we also remain engaged with our troop and police-contributing countries to ensure that wherever possible, uniformed personnel are vaccinated through their national systems prior to deployment. At the same time, my Department is leading UN system-wide arrangements to support national efforts in vaccinating UN civilian personnel and family members."

'welfare of all'

Last month, Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar had announced that India would gift 200,000 doses of vaccine to UN peacekeepers. Speaking at the UN Security Council open debate, he had said that it was a step to work while keeping the welfare of others in mind-a a quote he picked up from Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita. As per the UN, a total of 85,782 peacekeeping personnel are serving across 12 countries on discreet missions and these doses would make it possible for all of them to be get fully inoculated.

