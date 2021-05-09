UN, UNICEF Condemn Kabul Bombing, Say 'violence Around Schools Unacceptable'

Top United Nations representatives slammed the devastating blast outside a high school in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday, May 9, which killed over 50 people, along with many school children.

According to UN News, the majority of the victims were girls who were leaving the building at the end of the school day and the city was packed with shoppers ahead of the Eid-al-Fitr celebrations.

Horrific attack in Kabul

Henrietta Fore, the Executive Director of the UN Children's Fund, UNICEF, said, "UNICEF strongly condemns the horrific attack earlier today near the Sayed Ul-Shuhada high school, in Kabul, Afghanistan". "The attack claimed the lives of dozens of schoolchildren, mostly girls, and severely injured many more. Violence in or around schools is never acceptable. Schools must be havens of peace where children can play, learn and socialize safely," she said.

UNICEF Chief condemns Kabul bombing

UNICEF Chief went on to say that children must never be the victims of violence and that the UN agency will continue to call on all groups involved in the Afghan conflict to follow international human rights and humanitarian law.

The President of the General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, called the explosion "an abhorrent and cowardly assault." Bozkir conveyed his sorrow over the "dozens of lives lost and injuries, especially among young students," and criticized the bombing of innocents.

The bombing was described as "an atrocity" by UNAMA, the UN Mission in Afghanistan. The Mission expressed its "extreme revulsion" on Twitter and sent solidarity to the victims' families, wishing those wounded in the attack a swift recovery.

The Sayed Ul-Shuhada high school is in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood of west Kabul, which is home to many Hazari Muslims, most of whom are Shia Muslims. No one has taken responsibility for the attack so far.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: Unsplash/AP