UN Unveils The List Of World's Best Tourism Villages; Here’s The Country With Most Entries

Three villages in Spain have made to it the UN World Tourism Organization’s list of 32 best villages to visit across the world, thus helping Spain get the title of the highest number of entries by a single country. According to The Guardian, the remote Spanish villages ideal for tourism include the medieval Catalan village of Rupit, Aragon’s Alquézar, and Guadalupe, which is located in the Extremadura region.

Other villages mentioned in the UNWTO’s list include those from China, Italy, Vietnam, Austria, and Israel. The list is constructed in descending order, with those on top representing a high level of social, environmental, and tourism sustainability. Expressing joy over the feat, Manuel Butler, director of the Spanish Tourist Office in London, said: “We are delighted that the UNWTO has placed Spain as the country with the most appearances in its list. We aim to promote community-led tourism across Spain and are thrilled at the international recognition.”

The list aims to recognise and praise remote communities that are accepting tourism as a major driving force of economic development and livelihood and simultaneously promoting indigenous culture and traditions. “For rural communities everywhere, tourism can be a true gamechanger in providing jobs, supporting local businesses and keeping traditions alive,” said UNWTO secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili.

How was the list formulated?

A total of 136 villages were suggested for the list by 57 UNWTO member states, out of which only 32 were selected. The parameters of evaluation included sustainability, natural resources, and local culture. The best tourism villages on the list include Austria’s Zell am See, China’s Dazhai, Colombia’s Choachí, and Georgia’s Mestia.

The ceremony to felicitate the villages will be held next year in February in the Saudi Arabian city of Al’Ula. “The UNWTO Best Tourism Villages list showcases the power of the sector to drive economic diversification and create opportunities for all outside big cities,” Pololikashvili added.