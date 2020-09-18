UN Urges Billionaires To Contribute To Prevent 30 Mn People From Dying Of Hunger

World Food Programme (WFP) chief David Beasley called on the richest people on earth to step up and help those who have the least. Beasley said that over 30 million people are at risk of dying from starvation adding that WFP is in need of US$4.9 billion to prevent the catastrophe. He said that these 30 million people are those who solely rely on help from WFP and without its assistance, they will die of hunger.

UN asks rich people to step up

Humanity is facing the greatest crisis any of us have ever seen. It’s time for those who have the most to step up, to help those who have the least. WFP needs US$4.9B to prevent 30 million people from dying of starvation.



The world needs you now. It’s time to do the right thing. — David Beasley (@WFPChief) September 17, 2020

"We need $4.9 billion to feed, for one year, all 30 million people who will die without WFP’s assistance. Worldwide, there are over 2,000 billionaires with a net worth of $8 trillion. In my home country, the USA, there are 12 individuals alone worth $1 trillion. In fact, reports state that three of them made billions upon billions during COVID! It’s time for those who have the most to step up, to help those who have the least in this extraordinary time in world history," Beasley said in a statement on Sep 17.

The three individuals that Beasley referred to in his statement are Amazon Inc owner Jeff Bezos, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. These three alone saw their wealth soar by $80 billion combined in the past couple of months, with Jeff Bezos becoming the world's first man to cross the $200 billion threshold and Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk becoming centibillionaires.

"Because of lack of funding, 8.5 million of our beneficiaries in Yemen only receive assistance now every other month. We will be forced to cut rations for the remaining 4.5 million by December if funds do not increase. You can only imagine the impact that will have on the Yemeni people," Beasley told the UN Security Council. Other countries that are most severely affected are Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Sudan.

(Image Credit: AP)