UN Urges Ethiopia To Release Arrested Staff, Truckers 'irrespective Of Ethnicity'

A United Nations (UN) official revealed on Thursday that the UN is urging Ethiopia's government to free the unusual number of apprehended UN workers and contract truck drivers who were appointed to deliver humanitarian aid. The spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Stephane Dujarric, said that they are continuously engaging with the Ethiopian government in an attempt to reverse the crisis situation.

“We want to see our colleagues released as quickly as possible. We want to see those contractors who have been hired by the United Nations and international nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) also freed as quickly as possible,” the UN spokesperson was quoted by Xinhua as saying. Dujarric added that nearly nine UN employees and over 70 truck drivers were still being held as of Thursday.

The arrested truck drivers were contracted by the UN and non-governmental organisations to transport humanitarian supplies to Ethiopia's northernmost Tigray province, which has been in crisis due to a year-long insurrection that has spread to the adjacent regions of Afar and Amhara. Published reports earlier this week claimed that the administration was detaining persons identified as Tigrayans. As per local reports, thousands of ethnic Tigrayans have been rounded up since the Ethiopian government declared an emergency in response to allegations that Tigray soldiers have been fighting the Ethiopian military.

'Regardless of ethnicity, they must be released': Stephane Dujarric

Indicating the detention of Tigrayans, Dujarric stated “From our standpoint, they are Ethiopians, our colleagues, they are staff members, regardless of what ethnicity might be listed on their national identity cards and they need to be released,” Xinhua reported.

Stephane Dujarric added that humanitarian agencies have reported that civilians in Amhara require housing, food, and water, as well as medications and security. Due to the ongoing conflict in Amhara, several local people have evacuated to Dessie, Kombolcha, Baati, Kamissie, and other parts of the region the UN spokesperson informed and said that tens of thousands of forcibly displaced individuals have enrolled in the city of Debre Birhan.

Furthermore, according to the UN spokesperson, security issues have hindered humanitarian aid delivery. Since October 30, power and telecommunications were interrupted in Dessie and Kombolcha, Amhara. On the positive side, he informed that since August, approximately 915,000 individuals have obtained food aid, with roughly 160,000 are receiving shelter and other necessities.

'Nearly 364 trucks detained at Semera'

Nevertheless, since October 18, Dujarric claimed that not a single UN-organised humanitarian shipment has been able to enter Tigray via the Semera-Abala-Mekelle corridor. Nearly 364 trucks are being detained at Semera, Afar area, he added.

The UN chief spokesperson clarified that due to the shortage of fuel and funds, the UN and its partners' capacity to deliver goods, especially food have been substantially impacted. Humanitarian partners are still present in Tigray, seeking to provide help with the resources that are available, he added. In Tigray, he revealed that roughly 112,000 individuals obtained food during the time period between October 28 and November 3, far less than the average of 870,000 people targeted for help each week.

(Image: Shutterstock/AP)