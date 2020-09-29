UN Deputy Chief Calls For Additional USD 35 Billion For COVID-19 Vaccine 'to Save Lives'

Deputy Secretary-General of UN, Amina Mohammed on Monday, September 28 urged the international community to help meet the requirement of USD 35 billion in a bid to meet the global standard of COVID-19 vaccine production, treatments, and tests. Addressing a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York, ANI quoted Mohammed saying The world urgently needs development, production, and equitable access to safe and effective COVID-19 diagnostics therapeutics and vaccines".

She added, "The access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-Accelerator) is our global solution to help the world recover and rebuild from this devastating pandemic. Leading international health organisations, research institutes, foundations and the private sector have worked tirelessly".



"Already we are seeing success: the feasibility and announcement today of game-changing rapid diagnostics for low and middle-income countries; the only proven therapy for severe COVID-19 disease; a broad, dynamic vaccine research portfolio and the establishment of a COVAX vaccines facility with over 156 economies committed and more potentially joining, representing nearly two-thirds of the global population," she added.

Additional funds to meet global standards

She also said that, "we are now at a critical point in the work of the ACT-Accelerator and its COVAX Facility". "We must make important political choices and a quantum leap in funding to increase the chances of a global solution to get the world moving, working, and prospering again".

Mohammed noted that the USD 3 billion contributed till date has been "a critical seed fund" and an additional USD 35 billion is needed to help the facility produce 2 billion vaccine doses, 245 million treatments, and 500 million tests. She appealed that USD 15 billion is needed in the next three months for the advancement of work immediately.

The UN deputy chief said, "Over just nine months, catastrophic health, socio-economic, and humanitarian crisis has been unleashed on the world, taking a toll on the most vulnerable". "While no country or society will succeed alone, some are still maintaining a 'me first logic' rather than coming together. We must turn this approach around. We need solidarity and concerted multilateral efforts to fight the pandemic and save lives".

