UN Urges Global Unity, Support For Africa In 3 Aspects To Safeguard Africans Against COVID

On Thursday, the United Nations urged international unity and support for Africa's approach towards the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as to provide sustainable development and funding to combat the disease. On behalf of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed has addressed the Security Council on the collaboration between the UN and the African Union (AU). During the conference, she stated that immediate action is required in the three aspects for the African citizens.

Highlighting the fact that only 5 per cent of Africa's population is completely vaccinated against COVID, Amina stated that firstly, they need to prioritise the response against the pandemic in Africa by accelerating vaccine dispersion, bolstering national health care systems, and further investing in much-needed preparations.

UN Deputy Secretary-General talks about 3 aspects needing immediate action to safeguard Africans

The Deputy Secretary-General said, “We urgently require universal access to COVID-19 vaccines, support for domestic manufacturing of vaccines, and financing to alleviate the socio-economic challenges caused by the pandemic," reported Xinhua website.

While describing the second factor, Amina Mohammed went on to say that sustainable development should be kept in mind as sustainable and inclusive development might be considered to be the greatest solution to approach the core causes of conflict and establish a peaceful and prosperous future for everyone. The UN deputy chief highlighted the fact that African nations have shown extraordinary endurance in the face of the epidemic. However, in order to create jobs, improve social security, and reverse poverty trends, African nations require immediate revenue and a debt relief system, she added.

Mohammed even clarified that transformations in crucial sectors including energy, food production, digital connectivity and infrastructure must be the foundation of recovery. She stated that immediate action is required to expedite the re-channelling of the International Monetary Fund's Special Drawing Rights and expand budgetary space. While according to the third aspect, she stated that across Africa, appropriate, reliable, and long-term resources are required to carry out development, stability, and security commitments.

As per the news website, the UN deputy chief said, “Here, I would like to highlight the centrality of ensuring coherent action across peace, development and humanitarian objectives in the continent - in establishing a common vision, in ensuring complementarity and safeguarding of investments." She also requested that the UN Security Council collaborate with the African Union Peace and Security Council to improve finance methods for AU-led peacekeeping missions that have been sanctioned by the UN Security Council.

Furthermore, Mohammed talked about the Agenda 2063 and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in which she believes, “Under the guidance of member states, we will spare no effort to make our partnerships more effective to help all Africans build a more inclusive, prosperous, integrated, and peaceful continent.”

The partnership between the @UN and the @_AfricanUnion remains a central pillar in achieving the aspirations of all Africans for a more prosperous, integrated and peaceful continent as promised by the #Agenda2063 and the #SDGs. pic.twitter.com/fMUAmGUYKe — Amina J Mohammed (@AminaJMohammed) October 28, 2021

