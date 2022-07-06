UN, US Call For 'independent & Transparent' Investigation Into Uzbekistan Protest Deaths

The US and UN on Tuesday jointly called for a swift investigation into deadly clashes at mass protests in Uzbekistan. In a statement, UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet said that the reports emerging out of the central Asian country were “very concerning” and asked the authorities to initiate a “transparent” and “independent” probe into the violence. Her call was backed by the US state department, which called for a “peaceful resolution” of the conflict.

Mass demonstrations have erupted in Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan where a constitutional amendment to deny the province the right to secession has triggered mass protests. On Monday, authorities informed that at least 18 people were killed (including four policemen) in clashes in the regional capital Nukus. Additionally, 243 protesters suffered wounds. 516 were detained but were later released, as per the Prosecutor General's Office.

In the aftermath, UN Rights chief Balnchelet said, “The reports we have received about serious violence, including killings, during the protests are very concerning. I call on the authorities to exercise utmost restraint. In her statement, she further asked the Uzbek authorities to immediately open a transparent and independent investigation into any allegations of criminal acts committed in that context, including violations by agents of the state."

Meanwhile, the White House separately voiced concern and urged all sides to seek a "peaceful resolution" to the tensions. "We urge authorities to pursue a full, credible and transparent investigation into the violence, consistent with international norms and best practices," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Protests in Uzbekistan over amendment of Constitution

Public protests erupted earlier this week in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan region after the government planned to amend the constitution, removing its 'autonomous' status. The rare mass discontent broke out after Tashkent announced to hold a referendum for renewing the constitution which will strip off the sovereign status of Karakalpakstan. It is to note that the current provisions in the Uzbek constitution identify Karakalpakstan as a sovereign republic that has the right to secede by holding a general election.

According to Sputnik, people believed that the presidential proposal to amend the autonomous status would revoke their right to secede, which resulted in widespread rage among people. “On July 1, starting at about 15.00 (10:00 GMT), some citizens of Karakalpakstan, as a result of a misinterpretation of the constitutional reforms being carried out in the republic, … protested in Nukus, after which they gathered on the territory of the central Dekhkan market and organized an illegal demonstration,” the Uzbek interior ministry said in a statement for media.

