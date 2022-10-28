UN Voices Concern On The Treatment Of Detainees As Protests Continue In Iran

The United Nations human rights office has voiced concern at Iran's treatment of demonstrators it has detained amid the raging anti-hijab protests. Making stark allegations at a press briefing in Geneva, the UN Office for Human Rights stated that Iranian authorities were refusing to release the bodies of some of those killed, reported TRT World.

Spokesperson of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ravina Shamdasani stated on Friday, "We've seen a lot of ill-treatment, but also harassment of the families of protesters,” citing multiple sources, reported TRT World.

Adding further, Ravina said, “Of particular concern is information that authorities have been moving injured protesters from hospitals to detention facilities and refusing to release the bodies of those killed to their families.”

Reports shed light on the brutality of Iran’s authorities

Shamdasani further revealed during her statement that in some cases, authorities were placing conditions on the families not to hold funerals or speak to the media to get the bodies of the deceased. Moreover, protesters in detention under Iranian authorities were also sometimes being denied medical aid, she said.

Meanwhile, Iran International reported the death of Mehrshad Shahidi, a talented chef who was arrested by Iranian authorities on October 25 from the central Iranian city of Arak during the protests. Reportedly, Shahidi was beaten to death with a baton at the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence's detention centre, revealed the Iran international. Moreover, Mehrshad’s family was pressured to say he died of a heart attack.

Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of a 22-year-old woman of Iranian-Kurdish descent, Mahsa Amini in police custody last month. The raging unrest has posed one of the boldest challenges to the Iranian regime since the 1979 revolution.

The ongoing protests have seen repeated confrontations between the Iranian authorities and the protestors with various reports of demonstrators chanting against the regime’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Meanwhile, a statement published by Iran’s state news agency IRNA, the dismissal of Zahedan's police chief as well as the head of a police station was announced after the Sistan-Baluchistan security council concluded an investigation into the unrest on Friday. The investigation highlighted "negligence" by officers and the deaths of "innocent" civilians.