UN Votes To Establish Formal Presence In Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, Adopts Resolution

In a key development, the United Nations (UN) will soon establish a formal presence in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. On March 17, Thursday, the UN Security Council presented a resolution to secure votes for a formal presence in the country, tabling a new one-year mandate of the UN political mission in Afghanistan. The body, which refrained from mentioning the word 'Taliban,' said that the resolution was 'crucial' for peace in the country.

According to agency sources, the one-year mandate focuses on the establishment of cooperation, on the humanitarian, political and human rights fronts, including those of women, children and journalists by the UNAMA (the UN mission to Afghanistan). The resolution was adopted by the UNSC with 14 in favour with one abstention, by Russia.

UNAMA interacts with Taliban's Foreign Minister

In February, ahead of a UNSC briefing on Afghanistan, UN Special Representative Deborah Lyons met with the Taliban's regime acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. Discussions between the two leaders centred on the rights and protection of Afghans, the return of boys and girls to schools, and economic issues, according to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

Ahead of upcoming UN Security Council briefing on Afghanistan, UN Envoy @DeborahLyonsUN met Taliban de facto @MoFA_Afg Muttaqi. Discussed efforts on rights/protection of all Afghans, progress on economic challenges and active preparations for return to school of all girls & boys. pic.twitter.com/kRCEMmmYxB — UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) February 22, 2022

In its detailed report on the fall of Kabul, the world organisation had informed that over 24 million people in Afghanistan require lifesaving assistance, which is an unexpected 30% increase since 2021. The same had been addressed by United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric at a press briefing who underlined that a group of 8 senior emergency experts from UN agencies and international non-governmental organisations had been called after a 5-day mission to the country.

“The emergency experts said they witnessed an enormity of human suffering in Afghanistan, but that they also saw humanitarian organisations able to scale up operations despite massive operational constraints, including the ongoing banking and liquidity crisis,” Dujarric said.

The same month, head of UNICEF Catherine Russell concluded a 3-day trip to Afghanistan and observed that children were begging in the streets of Kabul and suffering from severe acute malnutrition in the country.

On August 15, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, putting an end to more than two months of military blitz. Since then, the law and order situation in the war-ravaged country has remained shaky with a shrinking economy and an unpredictable security situation for people. The terror group is under the clutches of its toughest challenges as it attempts to manage the national leadership, sidelined by the international community as a "rogue state".

(With agency sources)