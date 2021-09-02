A senior UN official warned Wednesday that food could run out in Afghanistan this month, threatening to add a hunger catastrophe to the challenges facing the country's new Taliban rulers as they work to restore stability after decades of war.

According to Ramiz Alakbarov, the local UN humanitarian coordinator, around one-third of the country's 38 million people are facing "emergency" or "crisis" levels of food insecurity. With winter approaching and a severe drought still in effect, he believes that more funds are required to feed the populace.

Food crisis in Afghanistan

In recent weeks, the United Nations World Food Program has brought in food and distributed it to tens of thousands of people. However, only 39% of the $1.3 billion needed for aid efforts has been received, he said.

"The lean winter season is fast approaching, and without additional funding, food stocks will run out at the end of September," Alakbarov said.

The Taliban, who took control of the country ahead of the withdrawal of American forces this week, must now administer a country that is largely reliant on international help and is experiencing a severe economic crisis. In addition to food shortages, state officials have not been paid in months, and the local currency is losing value. The majority of Afghanistan's foreign reserves are stored in foreign countries and are currently frozen.

Mohammad Sharif, a trader in Kabul's capital, said that while shops and markets are stocked, rising food prices are a serious issue. “If the situation continues like this and there is no government to control the prices, that will cause so many problems for local people,” he said.

Following the withdrawal of the United States, many Afghans are watching with bated breath to see how the Taliban will rule. They established extreme restrictions when they were in charge before being thrown out by the US-led invasion in 2001, refusing to allow girls to attend school, limiting women to their homes, and outlawing television, music, and even photography.

However, in recent years, their leaders have attempted to create a more moderate image. Schools for both boys and girls have reopened, though Taliban leaders have stated that they will study separately. Women are out on the streets wearing Islamic headscarves, as they have always worn, rather than the all-encompassing burqa mandated by the Taliban in the past.

Afghanistan faces economic plight

The difficulties the Taliban faces in recovering the economy may provide Western nations with power as they press the group to fulfil a vow to form an inclusive government and protect women's rights. According to the Taliban, they want good relations with other countries, particularly the United States.

However, many Afghans are apprehensive that the Taliban would not follow through on their promises, and they are also concerned about the country's economic plight. As a result of the terrible airlift, tens of thousands attempted to exit the nation.

Thousands of people who had cooperated with the US and its partners, as well as up to 200 Americans, stayed in the country after the activities concluded, with the last US forces departing Kabul International Airport shortly before midnight Monday. According to Bilal Karimi, an official in the Taliban spokesman's office, a team of Turkish and Qatari technicians arrived in Kabul on Wednesday to assist in reopening the airport.

(with inputs from AP)

Picture Credit: AP