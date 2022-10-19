UN Warns Against Alarmism As World Population Set To Reach 8 Billion By End Of 2022

The United Nations has predicted the next month when the global population will reach nearly or equal to eight billion. The latest UN projections suggest that the world's population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050, before reaching a peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s. The population is expected to remain at that level until 2100.

However, the report also notes that the global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, having fallen to less than 1% in 2020. In 61 countries or areas, the population is expected to decrease by at least one per cent over the next three decades, as a result of sustained low levels of fertility and, in some cases, elevated rates of emigration.

Despite all the odd scenarios, the UN expressed deep concerns about "population alarmism"- a term coined when the states get distracted from the core concerns and started penalising the vulnerable section of society. Dr Natalia Kanem, executive director of the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), appealed to the countries to not get panicked due to the soaring population but added the government should focus on solving their problems. She urged countries to not force women or men into sterilisation or forced planning campaign schemes. "I realise this moment might not be celebrated by all. Some express concerns that our world is overpopulated, with far too many people and insufficient resources to sustain their lives. I am here to say clearly that the sheer number of human lives is not a cause for fear," The Guardian quoted her as saying.

UN appeals to countries to invest in improving health quality

“And we cannot repeat the egregious violations of human rights … that rob women of their ability to decide whether [or] when to become pregnant, if at all. Population alarmism: it distracts us from what we should be focused on," she added. The report found that more than half of the increase in the global population will be concentrated in eight countries: the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and the United Republic of Tanzania. The report argues that to make the most of this opportunity, countries should invest in the further development of their human capital, by ensuring access to health care and quality education at all ages, and by promoting opportunities for productive employment and decent work.

Image: Pixabay