UN Warns ‘catastrophic Consequences’ If Rohingya Face A Food Ration Cut; Know More

The United Nations and the World Food Programme (WFP) announced that the food rations of the Rohingya refugees will be reduced by 17% in March. The experts appointed by the UN’s Human right council asserted that these ration cuts will have “catastrophic consequences” for the struggling community. The UN in the Thursday statement also warned that if no new funding commitments are made by April, Rohingyas can face a new round of deeper cuts. In the statement, the UN experts also called for donors worldwide to donate generously to the WFP.

“The repercussions of these cuts will be immediate and long-lasting, as refugees remain almost entirely dependent on this assistance for their nutritional needs,” UN officials Tom Andrews and Michael Fakhri said in a statement. “If these cuts are made, they will be imposed on vulnerable people who are already food insecure. Acute malnutrition levels remain high and chronic malnutrition is pervasive among the Rohingya refugee population in Bangladesh, with more than a third of children stunted and underweight,” the UN officials added. A whopping 700,000 mainly Muslim Rohingya were forced to flee Myanmar, to escape the brutal crackdown by the military forces. Not only this, but the United Nations also revealed that around one million members of ethnic minorities are currently living in crowded refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Children will be ‘particularly exposed’

The UN officials, Andrews and Fakhri asserted in the Thursday statement that children under 5, adolescent girls and pregnant breastfeeding mothers will be particularly exposed. “The most vulnerable, including children under five, adolescent girls, and pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, will be particularly exposed,” they said. “The Rohingya, survivors of genocidal attacks by the Myanmar military, are now further victimised by the failure of the international community to ensure their basic right to food”, the independent experts stated.

The UN officials reiterated that these cuts can lead to further turbulence among the struggling minority community. A decrease in vital food assistance can make refugees desperate in fuel violence and unrest in the refugee camps. “Reductions in vital food assistance can make refugees more desperate, which could fuel further violence and unrest in the camps. This could also lead to a myriad of human rights concerns, such as a heightened risk of human trafficking, particularly of children and girls, and more refugees embarking on perilous boat journeys,” the UN officials declared. The experts urged the international community to take immediate action over the issue.