UN Watch Condemns Decision To Let North Korea Chair Nuclear Disarmament Forum: Report

The United Nations' announcement stating North Korea will chair a forum dedicated to nuclear disarmament has been strongly censured by UN Watch - a Geneva-based non-governmental organisation that monitors the international body. North Korea is likely to take over the rotating presidency of the Conference on Disarmament from May 30 to June 24 this year. It comes after North Korea conducted its sixth round of missile tests on Thursday (January 27), firing two short-range ballistic missiles. Hillel Neuer, the Executive Director of UN Watch, stated that Kim Jong-un-led North Korea presiding over global nuclear weapons disarmament will be the same as putting a "serial rapist in charge of a women's shelter," Daily Mail reported.

Neuer further stated that North Korea is a country that threatens to use missiles to attack other UN member states and commits atrocities against its own citizens. Torture and starvation are widespread in North Korean political prison camps, which house an estimated 100,000 prisoners in one of the world's worst human-rights conditions," he added. The UN Watch also urged the US and European ambassadors not to be part of the conference during North Korea's presidency. Although the position is primarily ceremonial, the Geneva-based organisation believes that having such a regime as the head will compromise the conference's main objective.

Presidency to North Korea will harm UN's image: UN Watch

According to Neuer, North Korea holding the president's baton risks undermining the UN's image and legitimacy, as well as sending the very worst message possible. "If the UN wants to be a moral institution, it can't allow countries like North Korea to direct weapons control agencies and keep electing the world's worst human rights violators to its top human rights body," he added as per the Daily Mail. The conference will report to the UN General Assembly and is touted as the international community's only multilateral disarmament negotiating forum.

North Korea warns the US of resuming nuclear & long-range missile tests

It is pertinent to mention here that North Korea lambasted the US earlier last week and warned that it will consider resuming all temporarily halted activities, including nuclear and long-range missile testing, that has been paused since its diplomacy with the Trump administration. The country's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un convened a meeting with the ruling Workers' Party's Politburo during which officials outlined policy goals for immediately strengthening the North's military capabilities in response to the "hostile acts" by the US, the Associated Press (AP) reported, citing Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The North has also condemned the US for continuing to conduct military drills with South Korea and arming its ally with modern weaponry.

Image: AP