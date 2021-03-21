UN Women Urges Turkey To Reconsider Its Withdrawal From The Council Of Europe Convention

The United Nations Women on Saturday expressed concerns over turkey's step to withdraw from the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence also known as the Istanbul Convention that was signed by Turkey in 2011. A statement released by the UN body for women read "We urge Turkey to reconsider its withdrawal."



The UN Women has pointed at "The rise in cases of violence reported against women during the Covid-19 pandemic as a result of measures such as lockdowns and disruptions to vital support services, which falls is on top of the already-existing extreme levels of violence reaffirmed in the latest report by WHO [sic]," the statement reads.



UN Women seeks cross-generational action on the matter

The UN Women was quoted by ANI as stating in the statement that "It's intervening at a time when concerted international action and commitment to end violence against women is more important than ever and as UN Women is seeking to mobilise even greater multi-stakeholder and cross-generational action on the matter with the women' movement being key in these efforts."



The development comes after several people stepped out on the streets in Turkey against President Recep Tayyip ErdoÄŸan decision to withdraw from the world's first "binding treaty to prevent and combat violence against women." Protesters were seen holding purple flags and banners that read, "We are not scared, we are not afraid and we shall not obey."



The UN global body for women further stated, "We join those urging the Government of the Republic of Turkey to continue protecting and promoting the safety and rights of all women and girls, including by remaining committed to the full implementation of the Istanbul Convention, which builds on the standards enshrined in the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women as well as its general recommendations and case law. [sic]"

