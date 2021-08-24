Unable To Make Advances, Taliban Kidnaps Women, 20 Children From Andarab

In an attempt to weaken the growing resistance in Andarab, the Taliban has kidnapped more women, children and elders to gain leverage for negotiations. Several reports of the Taliban kidnapping and murdering women and taking children hostage have emerged from Andarab. Republic TV has also accessed shocking images of women and children fleeing the region to escape the brutality. Sources have shared multiple first-hand and eyewitness accounts of Afghan women claiming that their children were being abducted. At least 20 children have been kidnapped to negotiate with resistance forces.

Andarab has emerged as a major success point for anti-Taliban forces over the last few days. According to Republic TV's exclusive report, heavy fighting was underway in the area on Monday and around 300 Taliban soldiers were ambushed in the region by fighters of the Northern Alliance.

Taliban kidnaps 20 children from Baghlan

On Sunday, Republic TV had reported that the Taliban has held as many as 20 children hostage in the Kashnabad valley of Baghlan province. The children, the sources informed, are from families where men are taking part in the resistance against the militant group's rule. As demand for the release of the children, the Taliban in an attempt to gain an upper hand has asked all of the men to surrender first.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, one of the commanders who has joined hands with Ahmad Massoud-led anti-Taliban National Resistance Front of Afghanistan wrote, "Taliban have sent massive battalion from Kunduz to recapture Baghlan. Although they are superior in number/artillery we’ll fight to the last man & make a stand here."

Intel:

taliban have sent massive battalion from kunduz to recapture Baghlan. Although they are superior in number/artillery we’ll fight to the last man & make a stand here. If I die, then I die as a free man & not a slave of pakistan Might be my last tweet Allhumdulilah الحمد لله pic.twitter.com/cFPApfoPLy — Wazir Akbar Mohmand (@AkbarMohmand2) August 21, 2021

Northern Alliance's anti-Taliban forces are gaining momentum and fighting back against the Islamist fundamentalist group. On Monday, forces killed 50 Taliban terrorists and captured 20 more. The resistance movement against the Taliban has been emerging aggressively across Afghanistan under Ahmad Massoud. Fighters of the warlord, Afghanistan soldiers and ordinary civilians are taking up arms against the Taliban and heading to Panjshir where the Northern Alliance is currently based.