'Unacceptable': Canadian PM Trudeau Condemns Vandalism Of Churches, Statues Of Monarchs

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on June 2 condemned the burning and vandalism of Catholic churches. Protesters on July 1 had toppled statues of Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II and vandalised several catholic churches following the discovery of unmarked graves in former schools for Indigenous children. Trudeau said that "destruction of places of worship is unacceptable and it must stop".

"It is unacceptable and wrong that acts of vandalism and arson are being seen across the country, including against Catholic churches," Trudeau told reporters.

Trudeau denounces vandalism of churches and statues of monarchs

Speaking to reporters after touring an Ottawa vaccination clinic, Trudeau said that he understands the anger felt by people in the country after the discovery of unmarked graves at former residential school sites but setting churches to fire is wrong. Trudeau said that people should not harm the buildings that can provide solace to our fellow citizens. Trudeau said that people of the country should work hard to "rebuild a path forward that reflects the terrible intergenerational trauma and present day realities of suffering that we are all collectively responsible for".

“I can’t help but think that burning down churches is actually depriving people who are in need of grieving and healing and mourning from places where they can grieve and reflect and look for support", Trudeau told reporters.

Following the recent discovery of unmarked graves in British Columbia and Saskatchewan, several Catholic churches have recently been vandalized or damaged in fires. Protesters toppled the statues of Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth to the ground off its base on the front lawn of the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on July 1, according to AP. The statue of Queen Victoria was covered in red paint and its base had red handprints over it.

