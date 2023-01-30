'Unacceptable': Japan Slams Russia’s Position On Fishing Near Kuril Islands

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, stated at a news conference in Tokyo that the Japanese government finds Russia's stance on negotiating Japanese fishing activities in the Russian economic zone near the Kurils unacceptable. "It is unacceptable that the Russian side has made such a move. We insist that Russia should respond to intergovernmental consultations as soon as possible so that we could start fishing shortly," he said. During a meeting of the budget commission of Japan's lower house of parliament, Takako Suzuki, a politician from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, stated that a safe fishing agreement is a matter of survival for Japanese fishermen.

On Sunday, Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, informed Tokyo that Moscow cannot coordinate a timeline for fishing consultations due to Japan's anti-Russian measures. Zakharova emphasized that Moscow firmly rejects any objections from the Japanese side regarding this decision. The agreement for cooperation in marine resource fishing operations was signed by Japan and Russia in 1998.

The Kuril Islands

The Kuril Islands are a chain of islands in the Pacific Ocean, located to the northeast of Japan and to the southeast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. They are administered by Russia but also claimed by Japan. The islands have a volcanic origin and are part of the "Ring of Fire" in the Pacific Basin. The Kuril Islands are home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, including many endemic species, and are also a popular destination for fishing and hunting. The human history of the islands is marked by native Ainu and indigenous populations, as well as periods of Russian and Japanese control.

The conflict over the Kuril Islands between Russia and Japan dates back to the end of World War II. After the war, the Soviet Union occupied the Kurils, which according to Tokyo was Japanese territory (Japan refers to the island chain as Northern Territories). The Kuril Islands have strategic significance due to their location in the North Pacific, and both Russia and Japan have claimed them for their natural resources, including fishing grounds and potential reserves of oil and gas. The dispute has also been fueled by historical and cultural ties, with both countries laying claim to the islands based on their history and sovereignty over the region.