Unaffected By COVID Pandemic For 2 Years, Marshall Islands Sees Virus Spread Like Wildfire

It's been close to three years since the COVID-19 pandemic jolted the lives of millions of people. The disease killed thousands and left a severe impact on many who were hit by it. Very few parts of the world were left uninfected during this phase. One such place was the Marshall Islands, which managed to evade the pandemic for two years.

However, the region is now struggling to control the spread of infections, which have gone up by three times since the first community transmissions were detected a week ago. The infection in the remote nation has been spreading like wildfire.

Marshall Islands sees virus spread, maximum number of COVID-19 cases recorded within a week

The north Pacific nation, with a population of 60,000 people, has witnessed over 3,000 cases in recent days, as per a report by Guardian. Four COVID-linked deaths have been recorded, while seven people have been hospitalised. Health secretary, Jack Niethendal said one thousand cases were reported in the capital, Majuro, on Sunday, which was “almost double from the previous day”. Niedenthal expressed concern about the “incredibly high positivity rate” as he said that 75% of tests were coming back positive.

Marshall Islands has vaccinated 70% of its population aged six months and above, but there has still been a spike in the number of cases per week. The nation was able to stay free of COVID-19 infection until October 2020, when two travelers from the US were diagnosed with the disease, reported Guardian.

However, the region dodged community transmission until this month. The increasing numbers have put further pressure on the Marshall Islands’ limited health care system, forcing the ministry to recall COVID-positive healthcare workers back to ensure that the facilities continue operations.

Niedenthal opened up on the decision to close its borders in March even before the WHO had declared it as a pandemic. “We spent many urgent and stressful hours convincing other government officials that this was the best thing to do, and they listened". The health secretary added that test kits and supplies, along with a nurse practitioner, will be sent to remote villages including Aur, Maloelap, Jalui, Mili, and Ailinglaplap, amid worries that they too could soon be recording high numbers of cases.

“Other atolls will soon follow, we are trying to prioritise those atolls and islands where we know there have been travelers from Majuro from the previous week and therefore potentially infected,” Niedenthal wrote.