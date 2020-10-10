UNAOC Chief Condemns Attacks On Religious Sites Amid Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

Amid the ongoing Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, the high representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), Miguel Moratinos on October 9 strongly condemned the attacks against the religious and sacred sites. While calling on both parties to resort to peaceful negotiations, Moratinos urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to cease attacks that not only endanger the lives of the civilians but also destroy the historical and cultural heritage of the communities.

Spokesperson Nihal Saad said in a statement that the clashes, that have already injured more than 1,200 people on both sides, stoke animosity and division. Moratinos stressed that such attacks violated the Geneva Conventions. Moreover, the high representative recalled the UN Plan of Action to Safeguard Religious Sites developed by his office, that offers strong recommendations to support the communities and promotes the safety and sanctity of the holy cites to ensure that the worshipers can observe their rituals in peace while fostering the values of “compassion, tolerance, and religious pluralism”.

#UNAOC Press Statement on the attacks against religious and sacred sites due to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: https://t.co/LdGo93ULjh #forSafeWorship — UNAOC (@UNAOC) October 9, 2020

Armenia-Azerbaijan agreed for first talks in Russia

Marking the first step towards ending the ongoing conflict at the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia and Azerbaijan have confirmed that their foreign ministers will attend the talks that Russia offered to host. The Russian news agency carried the statement on October 9 of foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova saying that the talks are set to take place as ‘participation is confirmed’ by Baku and Yerevan.

In a bid to ease the ongoing tensions, Kremlin cited Russian President Vladimir Putin saying that foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been invited for talks. As per reports, the decision to invite the ministers was taken after a series of telephonic discussions between Putin and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over a ceasefire in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Offering to be the mediator, Kremlin said in a statement that consultations on the disagreements will be held in Moscow. Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson had said that Moscow was prepared to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. Its spokesperson Maria Zakharova had said that the Russian government is willing to use Moscow as a platform to organise a meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijan Foreign Ministers along with the Minsk group and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Image: AP