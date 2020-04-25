UN Body Predicts $3.4 Trillion Debt For Developing Countries From Covid; Seeks Package

The developing countries' repayments on their public external debt is to soar by up to 3.4 trillion USD in 2020-21 amid COVID-19 pandemic, predicted the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in its report.

The report titled 'From the Great Lockdown to the Great Meltdown' stated that amid the unprecedented health and economic emergency, it is the developing countries that will be the most affected with a wall of debt service repayments.

According to UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi, "The international community should urgently take more steps to relieve the mounting financial pressure that debt payments are exerting on developing countries as they get to grips with the economic shock of COVID-19."

What the report states:

According to the report, the financial turmoil from the crisis has triggered record portfolio capital outflows from emerging economies and sharp currency devaluations in developing countries. Further, the countries will face a hard time repaying the debt in time, it stated. Further, the reports called for automatic temporary standstills, debt relief and programmes restructuring. Along with it, it has called for an international developing country debt authority to provide macroeconomic 'breathing space' for all crisis-stricken developing countries.

Read: Imran Khan's desperate S.O.S lands Pakistan Covid dole; ADB adds $1.7 billion to IMF's 1.3

Meanwhile, earlier on March 30, the UNCTAD had called for a 2.5 trillion dollars coronavirus crisis package for developing countries.

Read: UGC panel suggests starting university & higher education academic sessions from September

COVID-19 crisis across globe

First detected in China's Wuhan, at present, there are around 2,832, 521 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection across the globe and the disease has led to the death of around 197,343 people. In a ray of hope, around 807,051 people are also reported to have recovered.

Read: Russia Launches 'Victory Rocket' to ISS to Mark Anniversary of its Great Patriotic War

Read: US Covid death toll now surpasses 50,000; accounts for over one-fourth of world's total

(With ANI Inputs)