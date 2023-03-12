'Understanding COVID Origin Is Moral Imperative': WHO Chief On 3-yr Of Declaring Pandemic

Discovering the COVID-19 origins is a moral and scientific imperative, head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that it will be helpful to prevent future outbreaks. On Sunday, the WHO chief took to Twitter and reiterated the importance of understanding the origin of the deadly virus.

The WHO chief remarks came after the US House Intelligence Committee approved a bill to declassify information regarding the origin of COVID-19. The portion of reports, which is expected to go public, will also touch upon the speculations that the virus originated from a Chinese lab leak.

“Understanding #COVID19’s origins and exploring all hypotheses remains a scientific imperative, to help us prevent future outbreaks,” Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter. “A moral imperative, for the sake of the millions of people who died and those who live with #LongCOVID,” he added. In the tweet thread, the WHO chief talked about the first weeks of the catastrophic pandemic.

He recalled how WHO raised the highest alarm on 30 January in 2020 and how in March 2020, the outbreak was declared as a pandemic. In the tweet thread, the WHO chief touched upon the long-term impact of deadly COVID. “Over 3 years into the #COVID19 emergency, too many lives have been lost. Too many people are still suffering, including from #LongCOVID. We'll never stop demanding equitable access to life-saving tools,” he wrote on Sunday. The assertion by the WHO chief came after the US House Committee approved the declassification of the highly-anticipated COVID-19 report.

US Intelligence Committee gives nod for declassification of COVID-origin documents

On March 7, the United States House of Intelligence Committee passed the Senate-approved bill to declassify the portions of the report related to the origin of COVID-19, the New York Post reported. The declassification has the potential to unearth the links between the origin of the deadly virus to the Chinese lab.

According to the New York Post, the Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, was given the responsibility to release all the portion which deals with the potential links between the deadly virus and the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The bill was approved by both the US Senate and the Intelligence Committee in a bipartisan manner. The move also came after the US Department of Energy concluded that a Chinese lab leak is likely behind the spread of the virus. Last year, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation maintained the same stance on the origin of the virus.