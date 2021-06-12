Last Updated:

UNDP Applauds India's Aspirational Districts Programme, Calls It 'a Successful Model'

The UNDP highlighted the objective and achievements of ADP, previously neglected districts have experienced more growth and development in the past three years

Written By
Vidyashree S
UNDP

Credit: PTI/@UNDP/TWITTER


On Saturday, June 8, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) commended India's Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) as 'a very successful model of local area development'. The UNDP said that this model should be implemented in other countries where regional disparities in development status persist for many reasons.

UNDP report

According to UNDP’s analysis, the programme was found to have acted as a catalyst for expecting development in the Aspirational Districts. Evaluating the 5 key sectors of the ADP, health and nutrition; education; agriculture and water resources; basic infrastructure; and skill development and financial inclusion, health and nutrition, education, and to a certain extent, agriculture and water resources have registered massive improvements, the other indicators despite making significant strides offer scope for further strengthening.

Across the sectors of health and nutrition and financial inclusion, the report read-

  • 9.6 per cent more home deliveries are attended by a skilled birth attendant
  • 5.8 per cent more pregnant women with severe anaemia are treated
  • 4.8% more children diagnosed with diarrhoea are treated 
  • 4.5 per cent more pregnant women register for antenatal care within their first trimester 
  • 406 and 847 more enrolments, and 1580 more accounts opened per 1 lakh population under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantra Suraksha Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana, respectively

UNDP also informed that the ‘Malaria Mukt Bastar Abhiyaan’ in Bijapur and Dantewada, is one of the ‘best practices found in Aspirational Districts, as it has reduced malaria incidences in these districts by 71% and 54%, respectively. 

The Aspirational District Programme

The ADP was launched by Prime Miniter Narendra Modi in January 2018 as a part of the government’s effort to raise the living standards of its citizens and ensure inclusive growth for all, ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’. The programme is aimed to quickly and effectively transform districts with a focused effort on sectors like Health & Nutrition, Education, Agriculture & Water Resources, Financial Inclusion & Skill Development, and Basic Infrastructure. Districts are prodded and encouraged to first reach the best district within their state, and subsequently aspire to become one of the best in the country, by competing with, and learning from others in the spirit of competitive & cooperative federalism. 

READ | Indian-origin man appointed global coordinator for US President's Malaria Initiative

(With ANI input)

(Image Credit: PTI/@UNDP/TWITTER)

READ | PM Modi to join UK-hosted outreach sessions at G7 virtual summit in Cornwall today
READ | 'Trace, Test, and Treat': Yogi appreciates PM Modi's guidance to fight COVID-19
READ | Japan and UNDP partner to boost oxygen supply in North Eastern Region in India
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND