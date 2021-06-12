UNDP Applauds India's Aspirational Districts Programme, Calls It 'a Successful Model'

On Saturday, June 8, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) commended India's Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) as 'a very successful model of local area development'. The UNDP said that this model should be implemented in other countries where regional disparities in development status persist for many reasons.

India’s Aspirational Districts Programme aims to ensure inclusive & all-round development in areas across our nation. Under this programme, many districts have witnessed holistic transformation. Glad to see the @UNDP report highlight its salient features. https://t.co/LUlqK9HWFR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2021

According to UNDP’s analysis, the programme was found to have acted as a catalyst for expecting development in the Aspirational Districts. Evaluating the 5 key sectors of the ADP, health and nutrition; education; agriculture and water resources; basic infrastructure; and skill development and financial inclusion, health and nutrition, education, and to a certain extent, agriculture and water resources have registered massive improvements, the other indicators despite making significant strides offer scope for further strengthening.

9.6 per cent more home deliveries are attended by a skilled birth attendant

5.8 per cent more pregnant women with severe anaemia are treated

4.8% more children diagnosed with diarrhoea are treated

4.5 per cent more pregnant women register for antenatal care within their first trimester

406 and 847 more enrolments, and 1580 more accounts opened per 1 lakh population under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantra Suraksha Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana, respectively

UNDP also informed that the ‘Malaria Mukt Bastar Abhiyaan’ in Bijapur and Dantewada, is one of the ‘best practices found in Aspirational Districts, as it has reduced malaria incidences in these districts by 71% and 54%, respectively.

The Aspirational District Programme

The ADP was launched by Prime Miniter Narendra Modi in January 2018 as a part of the government’s effort to raise the living standards of its citizens and ensure inclusive growth for all, ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’. The programme is aimed to quickly and effectively transform districts with a focused effort on sectors like Health & Nutrition, Education, Agriculture & Water Resources, Financial Inclusion & Skill Development, and Basic Infrastructure. Districts are prodded and encouraged to first reach the best district within their state, and subsequently aspire to become one of the best in the country, by competing with, and learning from others in the spirit of competitive & cooperative federalism.

