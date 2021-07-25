UNESCO Adds Five Major Sites In Saudi Arabia And Europe To Its World Heritage List

UNESCO on Saturday, July 24, unveiled five cultural sites in Saudi Arabia and Europe to be added to their World Heritage List in their 44th session, which was held online. The UN Heritage Committee selected the cultural sites in Saudi Arabia, Austria, Belgium, Czechia, France, Germany, Italy, the UK for World Heritage List. This announcement comes days after the Committee removed Liverpool Maritime Mercantile City, England from its list.

Here are the newly inscribed sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List

Ḥimā Cultural Area, Saudi Arabia

The Hima Cultural Area becomes the sixth heritage site in Saudi Arabia to be added to the UNESCO Heritage List. It is known for its substantial collection of rock art images depicting hunting, fauna, flora and lifestyles in a cultural continuity spanning 7,000 years. Travellers and armies have left inscriptions on the site for centuries, most of which have been preserved in their original condition according to UNESCO. Located in the north of the city of Najran, it has been an important ancient route for caravans where centuries-old wells still produces freshwater.

The Great Spa Towns of Europe

These iconic group of spa towns comprise a total of 11 towns located in seven European countries, namely: Baden Bei Wien (Austria); Spa (Belgium); Františkovy Lázně (Czechia); Karlovy Vary (Czechia); Mariánské Lázně (Czechia); Vichy (France); Bad Ems (Germany); Baden-Baden (Germany); Bad Kissingen (Germany); Montecatini Terme (Italy); and City of Bath (UK). These towns have an important role in bringing about a breakthrough phenomenon in the European spa culture.

Cordouan Lighthouse, France

Cordouan lighthouse, popularly known as the "King of Lighthouses", is an active lighthouse located near the mouth of the Gironde estuary, France which was designed by leading Paris architect Louis de Foix. Hailing it as a masterpiece of maritime signalling, UNESCO said that it has withstood a volatile environment since the 16th century and embodies the great architectural progression and technological advancements in lighthouses.

Mathildenhöhe Darmstadt, Germany

Established in 1897 as a neighbourhood in west-central Germany, the area became poignant for emerging reform movements in architecture, arts, and crafts. The building was established by its artist members as experimental in early modernist living and working environments. The artists were largely financed by patrons and worked together with other members of the group. The site got expanded during successive international exhibitions in 1901, 1904, 1908, and 1914, according to UNESCO. It offers modern architecture, urban planning and landscape design which were influenced by the Arts and Crafts movement and the Vienna Secession, the committee mentioned.

Padua’s fourteenth-century fresco cycles, Italy

The site is composed of eight religious and secular building complexes, within the historic walled city of Padua. They house a selection of fresco cycles painted between 1302 and 1397 by different artists as they maintained the unity of style and content even for different patrons. According to UNESCO, they have helped in developing a 'new creative impetus' and 'understanding of spatial representation'.

(IMAGE- UNESCO/INSTAGRAM)