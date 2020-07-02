UNESCO Claims Its Logo Being Used For Illicit Trafficking In African Cultural Property

In a shocking revelation, the United Nations' cultural agency UNESCO recently warned that its name, brand, and logo are being illegally used in the trafficking of African cultural property. According to reports, the UN agency claims that its logo was being used on false documents to help with the illegal art trade.

UNESCO considers legal action

As per reports, the UN agency notified that it had received multiple reports of fraud and instances wherein its name was inappropriately used to certify the monetary value of collections. UNESCO has advocated for ‘vigilance’ after discovering that the traffickers were using fake business cards that contained the real name of employees.

Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO Director-General, mentioned that the illicit trafficking in cultural properties is a lucrative global business, and in most cases connected to other forms of organised crime.

UNESCO revealed that the majority of the frauds have taken in place in France and are linked to African nations that speak French, indicating that those behind the fraud are very familiar with local practices. The UN agency is considering legal action, as per international media reports.

(With inputs from AP/PTI)