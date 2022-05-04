UNESCO Commemorates 100th Anniversary Of Legendary Kazakh Singer Roza Baglanova

Commemorating the 100th anniversary of Kazakh legendary singer Roza Baglanova and observing it in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) list of anniversaries for 2022-2023, the cultural body of the United Nations (UN) has paid a befitting homage to the legacy of Baglanova, who is popularly known as the "little Kazakh girl" to her fellow nationals. According to media reports, Baglanova was a Soviet and Kazakh 'soprano opera and pop music' vocalist who garnered several accolades and honours during her career for popularising Kazakh art, which includes the People's Artist of the Soviet Union (1967) and the Order of Lenin.

Furthermore, as per The Astana Times report, Baglanova became a national symbol of the previous century, with her incredible voice that inspired, encouraged, and brought joy to everyone who heard it. She was honoured with a 4.8-meter-high statue installed in front of Almaty's Zhambyl National Philharmonic Hall in Kazakhstan on April 15, where she played from 1949 until 1960.

Singer Roza Baglanova, who was born in a rich and well-connected family in 1922, learned to sing from her grandmother Kundei, who was also musically inclined and played the accordion, according to The Astana Times. Despite their prosperity, Baglanova's family faced catastrophic starvation in the Soviet Union in the 1930s and shortly after World War II commenced. Later, she relocated to Tashkent in 1941, when she became a member of the Uzbek State Women's Song and Dance Ensemble.

Baglanova could sing for nearly 10-12 hours

According to the report, a coworker of hers stated that Baglanova was not just an ordinary singer, but always retained the spirit of the soldiers on the front lines. In spite of bombardments surrounding her, Baglanova could sing for nearly 10-12 hours. According to the report, she was hurt one day and nearly lost her vision.

The report further revealed that she first heard the song What a town, Samara at the time of her accident, which went on to become the most renowned in her repertoire.

Baglanova worked and performed in the Abai Kazakh state academic opera and ballet theatre after the war and later on, she worked in the Zhambyl National philharmonic hall, and finally, from 1960, in the Kazakhconcert national musical organisation. Her singing career soared during this period, as she sang at a gala event commemorating the Allied triumph in Berlin on May 9, 1945, and appeared in the Soviet-Hungarian documentary film "Youth of the World", ANI reported.

Moreover, Baglanova also traveled to Poland, Germany, Hungary, Austria, the United States, Czechoslovakia, China, South Korea, India, Canada, Sweden, Belgium, as well as Burma as a singer and performer.

While Baglanova's music has aided in the promotion of Kazakh folk music and national composers, her repertoire also comprises opera and folk songs from other nations and contemporary composers, displaying an attempt to encourage intercultural conversation and a sense of shared history, ANI reported. Baglanova died in the year 2011 at the age of 89, leaving behind a vast musical legacy.

According to the ANI report, today, streets, roads, and Kazakhstan's greatest musical organisation, Kazakhconcert, are named after and dedicated to Baglanova, honouring the singer's contribution to the nation's musical history.

