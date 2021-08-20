UNESCO Committed To 'Right To Education' For All, Especially Women & Girls In Afghanistan

The international community has been witnessing the chaotic situation of people in Afghanistan since the Taliban took over. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Director-General Audrey Azoulay has stated that the basic educational rights for everyone, especially for girls and women, must continue without any hindrance even in the face of fast-changing political circumstances in the nation.

UNESCO statement on Right to Education for Afghan Children

In a statement, UNESCO stated that it will make every effort to assist all Afghans in achieving their right to education.

As per ANI, "Education is a fundamental human right indispensable for the exercise of other human rights and the development of Afghanistan. It is even more so at this critical time. UNESCO calls on all to guarantee the right to education without any discrimination. Students, teachers and education personnel must have access to safe educational environments, including girls and women, who have to continue learning and teaching without any restrictions," said Azoulay.

Further adding she said that the country's great development, particularly in the field of education, should not be forgotten. Girls and women must continue receiving education. Afghanistan's destiny is in their hands now.

According to a release, UNESCO has given technical support to Afghanistan to enhance the educational sector since 1948.

UNESCO stated that they have promoted education policy, particularly for girls, in Kabul. In its history, this educational reform was one of the greatest literacy campaigns, reaching 1.2 million Afghans, especially 800,000 women.

Recently UNESCO has aided the education organisations in promoting a safe return to school, particularly for females, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Previous UNESCO announcement to preserve Cultural Heritage of Afghanistan

Apart from this, UNESCO on Thursday even suggested conservation of Afghanistan's historical cultural heritage in all of its forms, as well as prevention of nation's ancient resources from destruction and plundering.

UNESCO even stated that the famous Bamiyan Buddhas which were considered to be the world heritage site in the Bamiyan Valley of Afghanistan were deliberately destroyed in 2001. Audrey has urged for the protection of the nation's history and culture despite the rapid political developments and 20 years after the purposeful demolition of the Bamiyan Buddhas.

Since July, Taliban stormed through the nation capturing and controlling nearly all major towns and cities. This Rampage started as US soldiers began to depart earlier since May. On Sunday, the Taliban took control of Kabul despite a huge majority of Afghans attempting to leave the war-torn country.

Image: AP