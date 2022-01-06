UNESCO’s Director-General Audrey Azoulay on Wednesday urged Myanmar’s junta to conduct a full investigation into the killing of a journalist during an army attack in the southeast last month. According to UN News, Azoulay denounced the killing of Sai Win Aung, also known as A Sai K, who died on December 25, 2021, in Lay Kay Kaw town, located near the border with Thailand. Sai was covering the plight of refugees in Kayin state when he was fatally shot in an artillery attack carried out by Myanmar’s military.

“I condemn the killing of Sai Win Aung. Media workers like Sai Win Aung risk their lives to keep the public informed. Their work deserves to be recognized and their safety protected in line with international humanitarian law, which forbids attacks on civilians," Audrey Azoulay said.

No journalists =No journalism = No democracy.



The equation is clear.



Every threat against a journalist is a threat against your freedom.



Stand up to #EndImpunity for crimes against journalists!https://t.co/iiPVMxFaCj #ProtectJournalists pic.twitter.com/TDgwiVrxdu — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳😷 (@UNESCO) January 5, 2022

UNESCO noted that Sai Win Aung was the second journalist killed in Myanmar during December 2021. It also stated that armed resistance against the junta, known as the State Administration Council (SAC), has increased. The UN agency said that the conflict has intensified over the past month, with increased reports of army raids across Myanmar, especially in the northwest and southeast regions.

Since the army takeover, Lay Kay Kaw “has become one of the hideouts for pro-democracy activists and civil servants from the State Administration Council (SAC),” the agency said, adding, “As a result of the raids and ensuing conflict, hundreds of people were displaced.”

Around 4,600 people have fled Myanmar

Separately, UNHRC reported that Thailand has confirmed that around 4,600 people from Myanmar have fled the recent escalation around the town since mid-December, some of whom voluntarily returned. Now, the UN is continuing to monitor developments in the Southeast Asian country in the wake of the military coup nearly a year ago, which has sparked protests and unrest.

Meanwhile, it is to mention that Myanmar is in distress, and the situation in the south Asian country is dreadful, with the military assuming control of all affairs and imprisoning the democratically elected government. Since the military took control on February 1, 2021, there have been widespread protests throughout Myanmar. Aung San Suu Kyi, the elected leader, and several members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party have been jailed. Since then, hundreds of people, including children, have been slaughtered.

(Image: AP)