UNESCO May Delete Stonehenge From The List Of World Heritage Sites

After the World Heritage Committee deletes Liverpool - Maritime Mercantile City from UNESCO’s World Heritage list, the culture bodies have warned the UK government to bring Stonehenge in the same queue. The World Heritage Committee said Liverpool became the third place in nearly 50 years to be stripped of its world heritage status. According to a report by The Guardian, the heritage has warned the UK minister about placing the stone circle on the 'danger list', if the government allow building a two-mile tunnel worth £1.7bn. Despite its warning, Grant Shapps, transport secretary, gave its nod to proceed with the planned project.

UNESCO, in November, had warned that the planning would have an 'adverse impact' on the area's historic value. Meanwhile, the high court is supposed to determine whether the outline can continue following a legal analysis by campaigners in the upcoming weeks. It also said that UNESCO would throw a 'harsher spotlight' on the United Kingdom's other 31 listed sites, including the Palace of Westminster and Kew Gardens. The site listing category also mentioned that Stonehenge, Edinburgh's new and old towns, the Tower of London and Cornwall's historic mining area are expected to come under the scrutiny of the UN agency.

UK government has sanctioned inadequate funds

President of World Heritage UK, Chris Blandford, said that there has been a low awareness regarding the importance of the country's UNESCO listed sites at the government level. He complained of providing inadequate funds by the government to boost the development of the UNESCO sites. According to a report of World Heritage UK published in 2019, the government had sanctioned an average of only £5m each between 2013 and 2018.

Australia saves its UNESCO site from being downgraded to the danger list

Earlier on Friday, it was speculated that UNESCO would downgrade the Great Barrier Reef's from the list of World Heritage status. However, Australia garnered enough international support to defer for two years an attempt by UNESCO to downgrade the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage status. It is worth noting that the United Nations’ cultural organization committee has directed Canberra to file a report on the Great reef by 2023, despite apprehending the fact that extensive climate change has fuelled damage to the ecosystem's corals.

