UNESCO Says Coronavirus Could Force Over 10% Of World's Museums To Shut Permanently

Museums around the world have been heavily hit by the coronavirus pandemic with 90 per cent of them closing their doors during the crisis and more than 10 per cent may never open, said UNESCO in a report. In a survey report by the International Council of Museums (ICOM), almost 1,600 responses from museums and museum professionals were collected between April 7, 2020, to May 7, 2020.

The report said that the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the activities of museums all over the world, threatening their financial survival and the livelihood of thousands of museum professionals. To analyse the impact of the lockdown, the survey covered five themes including the current situation for museums and staff, economic impact, and digital and communication.

According to the survey, almost all museums around the world were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and most museum professionals worked remotely. In 84 per cent of the museums that responded, at least part of the staff worked remotely during the lockdowns. The closures directly impact employment and in 6 per cent of cases, contracts were not renewed or terminated.

Read: International Museum Day: List Of Museums Across Globe Which Reopened Amid Pandemic

Freelance professionals most hit

The most alarming situation has been for freelance museum professionals as 16.1 per cent of the respondents said they were temporarily laid off, and 22.6 per cent did not have their contracts renewed. The report said that almost all museums around the world will reduce their activities because of the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly one-third of them will reduce staff, and more than one-tenth may be forced to close permanently.

Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, said in a statement that the report not only provides a better understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on museum institutions but also explores the ways to support museums in the aftermath of the crisis. He emphasised that there is an urgent need to strengthen policies that support this sector, which plays an essential role in our societies for the dissemination of culture, education, social cohesion and support to the creative economy.

Read: International Museum Day Images To Celebrate The Importance Of Museums Around The World

(Image: ICOM)