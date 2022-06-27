UNESCO To Host 'Transform Education' Pre-Summit To Bring Changes Around Teaching, Learning

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) is set to host the “Transforming Education Pre-Summit" from June 28 to 30. This meeting will bring together ministers of education, corporate and policy leaders as well as student activists to create a blueprint for changing education throughout the world. According to UNESCO, the meeting will concentrate on the five main topics of transformation, including schools, life-long quality learning, teachers, connectivity, and financing education. Prioritising high-quality education as a global public benefit, alongside clean air and water, health, and safety, is the primary objective of the pre-summit.

From 28 to 30 June, @UNESCO is hosting the #TransformingEducation Pre-Summit with Ministers of Education, policy & business leaders & youth activists to build a roadmap to transform education globally.



Find out how you can get involved:https://t.co/C5IPQWtKQa

Furthermore, the Transforming Education Summit (TES), which will take place in September during the UN General Assembly in New York, is preceded by this event. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has organised this high-level meeting in order to fundamentally alter the approach to educational institutions after the COVID-19 outbreak, particularly for the most marginalised students who are suffering from serious learning losses.

On June 28, a Youth-led Global Engagement Day will gather young people from all around the world before the pre-summit, putting a focus on their perspectives and giving them an opportunity to have their opinions on transforming education heard and considered, as per the UNESCO.

Notably, during the event, leaders of State of Ethiopia and Sierra Leone, 140 Ministers and Vice-Ministers of Education, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, EU Commissioner for International Cooperation Jutta Urpilainen, Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed, UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund) Executive Director Catherine M. Russell, Summit Special Advisor Leonardo Garnier, Co-chair of the Advisory Committee David Sengeh, Youth activists, Champions of education, and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Salif Traore will participate in the meeting.

Almost 40% of low- and lower-income nations have decreased their spending on education

The gathering is taking place at a crucial juncture when global government investment in education is falling short of the escalating learning problem. With the start of the pandemic in 2020, approximately 40% of low- and lower-income nations have decreased their spending on education, with an average fall in real spending of 13.5%, according to the UNESCO website. A report by the World Bank, UNESCO's Global Education Report, and UNESCO's Institute for Statistics show that 43 bilateral donors reduced their education aid in 2020, while households in the poorest nations bear 39% of the burden compared to just 16% in high-income nations.

“This is the moment to reverse the historical slide resulting from pandemic, climate and conflict disruptions, and to seek transformational changes around schooling, learning, teaching, technology, and financing of education,” the UNESCO stressed.

We’re at a turning point:



Gaping inequalities 💰

Damaged planet 🌍

Growing polarization ❗

Devastating impact of COVID-19 😷



Urgent action is needed to change course.

We must transform education NOW to build a better future.https://t.co/4lyBuEwv6G #TransformingEducation pic.twitter.com/ZaP2kxRjU8 — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳😷 (@UNESCO) June 26, 2022

In addition to this, UNESCO stressed in a statement that the time is right to evaluate where the world stands with the Sustainable Education Goal and take appropriate action as the world slowly and painfully recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a significant impact on education.

